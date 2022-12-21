Jamie Lopez, founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of the WE tv reality show “Super Sized Salon,” has died. She was 37. The plus-size stylist was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas and died from heart complications over the weekend, sources told TMZ on Monday. Her salon’s Instagram account posted about her death on Monday, writing, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO