Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Related
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince
Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Jury Convicts Rapper Tory Lanez on All Charges in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, After Day of Deliberations
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a July 2020 altercation in the Hollywood Hills, spending roughly a day of deliberations before convicting him of three felonies. The 30-year-old Canadian-born man was taken into custody after the verdict was announced...
Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
TJ Holmes Accused Of Multiple Affairs With 'GMA' Staffers Before Leaving Wife For Amy Robach
Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes not only hooked up with his co-host Amy Robach but allegedly had previous relationships with two other staffers while still married to his wife Marilee Fiebig, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Holmes, 45, had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The romance started in 2019 and Fiebig became aware after discovering emails between Holmes and Singh. Insiders told Page Six that Holmes relationship with Singh was not the only one. Sources spilled that the GMA host had another relationship with an unnamed female staffer. “T.J.’s cheating with...
‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of the WE tv reality show “Super Sized Salon,” has died. She was 37. The plus-size stylist was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas and died from heart complications over the weekend, sources told TMZ on Monday. Her salon’s Instagram account posted about her death on Monday, writing, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family...
NBC San Diego
Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Responds to Nepotism Debate
O'Shea Jackson Jr. has entered the chat about nepotism in Hollywood. The son of legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube wants the world to know he didn't get (much) help from his dad. The 31-year-old made his big acting debut in the 2015 N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton"—playing his father.
Outcast Armie Hammer Ghosted By Celebrity Pals, Desperate To Get His Career On Track After Cannibal Accusations
Disgraced Armie Hammer hit bottom and dragged his butt back to Los Angeles, where he is pleading with his former costars and celebrity pals for help relaunching his career after a twisted S&M scandal, RadarOnline.com learned. "Armie's reaching out to anyone who won't slam a door in his face," dished a source. The On the Basis of Sex star, 35, fled Hollywood last year after multiple ex-girlfriends accused him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser, which he has always denied. The uproar took a bite out of Armie's career, and times got so desperate for the embattled star that he...
Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Appears Frail During Cane-Assisted Outing In LA Days After Wife Sharon Was Rushed To Hospital
Ozzy Osbourne was spotted out in Los Angeles this week, looking frail as he used a walking stick for stability while strolling through a local grocery store. The rare sighting came just days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Prince of Darkness has suffered a fair share of medical issues as of late, in addition to being diagnosed with Parkinson's. Throughout Ozzy's health concerns and journey to stardom, Sharon has been his rock and an unwavering support. After she suffered her own medical emergency while filming a paranormal show with their son in California in mid-December, the...
Comments / 0