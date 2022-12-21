Principal of Maria Regina School dresses up as 'Elf on the Shelf'

A Seaford principal donned an elf costume to bring holiday cheer to students

With his red outfit on, Matthew Scannapieco gave quite the welcome to students at Maria Regina School.

Scannapieco says he is all about creative ways to boost morale and bring smiles.

In his three years as principal, he has been slimed, turned into a sundae and found riding a tricycle down the hallway.

He says there is no telling what 2023 will bring.