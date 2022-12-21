Indian Day School survivors demand fair timeline to seek compensation

News Release

Six Nations of the Grand River

Legal action has been launched against the federal government over a class action Settlement Agreement (The Agreement) providing compensation for systemic abuse suffered by First Nations children attending government-run IDS.

The Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (Six Nations) and class member Audrey Hill (Ms. Hill) assert that The Agreement's timeline, notification and support process for survivors to seek compensation is unrealistically short, culturally insensitive and retraumatizing. In addition, the process took place almost entirely within the COVID-19 pandemic.

To give class members a true opportunity to seek compensation, Six Nations and Ms. Hill filed a Notice of Motion today, arguing that The Agreement's deadline should be extended to December 31, 2025.

"IDS survivors endured physical, sexual, and emotional abuse at the day schools, and were separated from their culture and identity. Many IDS survivors continue to suffer from intergenerational trauma as a result of the abuse experienced in these schools," said Chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, Mark Hill . "The class action settlement has favoured speed and cost efficiency over providing the trauma-informed and culturally appropriate assistance that our people needed."

The Agreement's claim process opened January 2020 and almost immediately afterwards, the pandemic hit. This exacerbated challenges with the short timeline and the plan for notifying and assisting class members, which needed to be done in-person given two-thirds of households in First Nations communities do not have access to high-speed internet. Since the pandemic began, approximately only 28 community sessions have been held in 26 of the approximately 700 affected communities (less than 4%).

"To this day, a significant number of class members have not yet made a claim because of limited claims assistance, a lack of cultural sensitivity and unfair timelines," said Ms. Hill . "We know that trauma survivors are often only able to recall or disclose trauma in stages, and most importantly, with time. Because of the lack of reasonable and culturally sensitive assistance provided, I felt compelled to voluntarily assist others with their claims. It should not have come to this."

"The Government of Canada has ignored public statements from First Nations communities noting that their members will be unable to make a claim within the Claims Period," said Chief Hill . "As Six Nations of the Grand River, we support other IDS actions and are watching closely to see the outcomes. It is disheartening that we now must file another motion with the courts to move towards reconciliation."

Through the courts, Six Nations and Ms. Hill are seeking an extension of the settlement deadline to December 31, 2025.

Background: