ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

What To Do When The Law of Attraction Doesn't Work for You

By Daniel Mangena
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ur08S_0jqKJpe600

As popularized by the 2006 film The Secret, the law of attraction has gained much popularity over the years.

Whether it's tales of celebrities writing checks payable to themselves in five years or top CEOs working diligently on their vision boards , we've become increasingly conversant with the notion of manifesting our dream life. But what do you do when the law of attraction doesn't work for you?

Related: Leveraging The Law Of Attraction To Win New Clients

Does that mean it's not real, or is it something you're doing wrong?

Well, if we look at what the folks in The Secret and other such texts were referencing, a lot of it was ancient wisdom. These ideas have been around for thousands of years. Certainly longer than the relatively recent glut of self-proclaimed experts.

People have been demonstrating the validity of the law of attraction for millennia; it had never quite reached the mainstream consciousness until the last decade.

Here's the thing, though: when something becomes widespread, it can sometimes become "popcorn."

What do I mean?

It's a bit like the various dieting fads that have come and gone over the years. Once something is so mainstream, it's like junk food. We think of it as something you can pop in the microwave and receive instant gratification. Somehow the "connective tissue" gets lost in all the conversational shorthand.

Whether by design or not, the popular consciousness around the law of attraction considers it an effort-free practice that yields instant results.

Related: What Is the Law of Attraction, and How Can I Use It to Reach My Goals?

Not so. Not so at all!

The law of attraction isn't about you "setting and forgetting" something. Nor is it witchcraft, where you say a few chants and money falls out of the sky.

It's about creating a conscious, vibrational connection with the desired outcome that orients you towards it in terms of your actions, habits and behaviors. Think of it as changing a compass heading: you still have to go on the journey to reach the destination.

This is likely why it hasn't worked for you in the past.

If you've seen it more as a "cheat code" that will require nothing more from you than a picture on your desk of the yacht you want to own, it's time to rethink.

This plays into a broader issue we all have with the notion of success these days. Thanks to 30-second clips on TikTok and the revolving door of Youtube "experts" with the latest way to make money from the comfort of your armchair, we've become accustomed to thinking that acquiring wealth is and should be easy.

All we have to do is hitch our wagon to the latest cryptocurrency or hyped Amazon product, and hey presto: effortless riches!

Right?

This devaluing of what it takes to become wealthy also shows our disdain for the wealthy. We've been conditioned to see them as "those with the broadest shoulders" who should be paying more to society. The banking crash of 2008 was the fault of "the rich" writ large (not a specific bunch of corrupt individuals on Wall Street), and thus, they should all be made to pay.

But at the same time, we exalt "influencers" as being the best among us, strewing their path with likes and retweets. We look for singular quotes that will sum up the human condition so that we don't have to do the long-form mental arithmetic to properly identify what we want and what we need to make that happen.

In short: we're lazy.

Worst of all, we're lazy-minded. We don't want to do all the mental and internal work necessary to go through the necessary change. It's hard work, but do you know why? It's because you are going against centuries of evolution and biological programming.

Whenever you seek to change something significant, you come up against your ancient "lizard brain." I'm not kidding. Starting a new business venture, a new hobby or trying to lose a significant amount of weight all trigger your fight or flight response.

Your subconscious mind (the one that pre-dates your intellectual one) doesn't understand reason, logic or even language. It's programmed through emotional energy and has one ultimate directive: keep you safe!

Being an older machine, the subconscious mind doesn't run on a very sophisticated programming language. It's DOS 1.0 compared to your conscious mind's iOS 16.1.2! And for your subconscious, keeping you safe means keeping things the same.

This is a problem when we want to create lasting change. We butt up against this invisible, emotional wall that keeps us from making progress.

You've probably encountered this at one time or another — the lack of will to push yourself through a particular phase. A "running out of steam" occurs once things get hard. Maybe you've still had the drive to persevere but have found a creeping sense of unworthiness or a series of self-sabotaging behaviors that have crept in.

Related: Lazy? Good, Use It to Your Advantage.

It's perfectly normal. In fact: it's human nature!

If you want the law of attraction to work for you, you will need to overcome this subconscious programming slowly. That's what it's all about anyway: slowly changing who you are about the universe so that you 'attract' a new, consciously chosen experience for yourself.

You must do it slowly not to overwhelm your subconscious and trigger that shutdown.

So my advice to you is simple. If you've been struggling to get the law of attraction to work, try and reframe the purpose of the practice altogether. The point is not to make money magically appear or the perfect partner to fall into your lap.

The point is to incrementally change you so that you are more aligned with these things present in your life and, therefore, a natural magnet for them, even if that's just because you'll say the right thing or give the right impression to a person in a position of influence.

It can be effortless to put out the wrong message to the universe. You might put down your achievements or shy away from speaking up about an aspiration you hold simply because you think others might laugh at you. But you're putting out an energy that is repelling your dreams, not bringing them to you.

Make sure you sit in authenticity with who you want to be. That's how you attract a new future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas

My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
momcollective.com

No, I Won’t Force my Child to Share with Yours

We’ve all heard parents remind their children that “sharing is caring!” But have we ever stopped to think about what messages we’re sending our kids when we recite this mantra?. I take my 1-year-old to a baby gym class, where he tried to take a ball...
The Guardian

Philosophers tackle ancient mystery of why women clean and men don’t notice

A friend and her husband recently moved home. Clearing out their old bathroom together, her husband turned to her in astonishment: “Look at this, we’ve lived here for three years and this soap dispenser has never run out!” Of course, the dispenser had run out many times – it’s just that he has always unwittingly relied on her to fill it.
The Independent

Philosophers offer new ‘affordance theory’ to explain why men still don’t share invisible labour with women

There are crumbs all over the counter. The electric stove top is spattered with oil from cooking last night’s dinner. The food bin needs taking out. The limescale around the sink is starting to build up again. The cat’s food station is starting to look like he eats off the floor instead of a bowl.While I’m surveying the scene in the kitchen, I’m also making a mental note that we need to buy more onions and garlic, use up the kale and spinach before it wilts into mush, order more Brita filters, and replenish the cat food. While I’m making...
psychologytoday.com

What Not to Say to Someone Dealing with Moral Injury

Moral injury isn't a problem to be solved or a pathology to diagnose. It's a human struggle calling out for renewed meaning and reconnection. Supporting someone with moral injury doesn't mean fixing their pain. It requires openness, benevolent honesty and gentle presence. Without healing, moral injury will haunt us and...
psychologytoday.com

From Partner Blaming to Partner Respect

Blaming can be "kryptonite" to an otherwise healthy intimate relationship. Blaming one's partner often comes easier than the harder task of good personal need management. Part of the "job" of intimacy is to reveal the emotional strengths and weaknesses of relating partners. Partner blaming is an ugly blemish on the...
techvisibility.com

In the same way, a soul mate bond matchmaking will/can happen without the efforts inside it in order to “make it happen”

But such as for instance partnership of good “highest character” is not your decision. It’s about Divine Commonly along with your spirit objective/purpose/classes. Which “higher” commitment and additionally goes without difficulty – If it is really supposed to happen to start off with – in own (divine) time, that you have zero power over either. Glance at the people in your daily life – supporting members of the family or helping forces (teachers, healers, an such like.) with who you don’t have any types of sexual/close union – which arrived to everything close to ideal go out, without difficulty, without criterion and you may without any you need by you to reveal him or her.
maddiviner.com

I always come back to witchcraft.

No matter what. Every time I’m too depressed to do it or Everytime I hate that all I find are people who are “good vibes and fucking sunshine” and get disgusted with it I ALWAYS end up back into witchcraft and feeling better about my life. So...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

82K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy