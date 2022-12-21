ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't Buy It': Justin Bieber Slams Retailer for Making 'Trash' Merchandise Without His Permission

By Emily Rella
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9wdB_0jqKJhpW00

New Justin Bieber merchandise just hit popular retailer H&M — but the Canadian singer is adamantly telling fans not to purchase any of it.

In a surprising admission, the superstar is claiming that the Swedish chain made the merchandise using his image and likeness without his consent, calling the items "trash."

Bieber posted two Instagram stories late Monday to explain the situation to fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CPDB_0jqKJhpW00

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," one story read. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aeo7E_0jqKJhpW00

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories

The items in question include photos and quotes relating to Bieber plastered across hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatshirts heftily priced from $49.80 to $114, which is on the more expensive side for the fast fashion retailer.

Screenshots captured on social media also show white sweaters and canvas bags with black-and-white images of Bieber printed on them along with cell phone cases and charms with the lyrics "I miss you more than life" lifted from the singer's hit song Ghost .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCq0E_0jqKJhpW00

Twitter via Dani Medina

However, following Bieber's backlash, H&M has removed the items from its website and shelves.

"We have followed all approval stages, but while we are still checking this with all concerned parties, items have been removed from selling," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters .

Bieber did not yet comment back but upon searching his name in the H&M online store, zero results were yielded.

The chain is coming off of a challenging Q3 2022, and the company's decision to halt business in Russia amid the Ukraine conflict resulted in a 4% decrease in net sales in local currencies.

"The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia," H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a company statement . "This has had a significant effect on our sales and profitability, which explains half of the decrease in profits compared with the third quarter last year. Many other external challenges also made their mark on the quarter."

H&M was down just over 43% in a one-year period as of Wednesday morning.

