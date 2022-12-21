ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts make major change for Week 16

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xjgq_0jqKJbXA00

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks the sideline Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts have made several huge changes throughout their disappointing 2022 season, and Matt Ryan is once again the victim of the latest.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has announced that Nick Foles will start for the team on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indy fell to 4-9-1 on the season with their historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday. The Colts led 33-0 at halftime and were outscored 36-3 in the second half before giving up an overtime field goal to lose. Minnesota’s miraculous comeback was the largest in NFL history and also brought up an incredible coincidence .

Ryan went 19/33 for 182 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in the game. While he is not to blame for the blown lead, it is hardly a surprise that the Colts are changing quarterbacks again.

Ryan was benched earlier in the season for Sam Ehlinger before eventually getting his job back. The Colts were accused of tanking at the time, which infuriated owner Jim Irsay .

The post Colts make major change for Week 16 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISIANA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Russell Wilson change

Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice with the Denver Broncos this week after clearing concussion protocols. “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” has been the QB’s catchphrase since he arrived in Denver via a Broncos trade with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The trade has probably gone differently than what the Broncos and Wilson had envisioned. And on Thursday, he noticeably scrapped his newfound phrase this week during his media availability after returning to practice.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging

Nick Foles may be one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but it does not sound like the veteran is confident he has mastered the Indianapolis Colts’ offense. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After interim head coach Jeff... The post Nick Foles’ quote about Colts is not exactly encouraging appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just... The post Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel?

The NFL announced on Thursday that “Sunday Ticket” will move to YouTube TV beginning in 2023, and that has left many fans wondering what could become of one popular part of the package. DirecTV had been the home of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package since it launched in 1994. The Red Zone Channel, a fan... The post What does NFL’s new ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal mean for Red Zone Channel? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
23K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy