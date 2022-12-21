Colts make major change for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts have made several huge changes throughout their disappointing 2022 season, and Matt Ryan is once again the victim of the latest.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has announced that Nick Foles will start for the team on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indy fell to 4-9-1 on the season with their historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday. The Colts led 33-0 at halftime and were outscored 36-3 in the second half before giving up an overtime field goal to lose. Minnesota’s miraculous comeback was the largest in NFL history and also brought up an incredible coincidence .

Ryan went 19/33 for 182 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in the game. While he is not to blame for the blown lead, it is hardly a surprise that the Colts are changing quarterbacks again.

Ryan was benched earlier in the season for Sam Ehlinger before eventually getting his job back. The Colts were accused of tanking at the time, which infuriated owner Jim Irsay .

