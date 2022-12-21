“Avatar: The Way of Water” blew its competition out of the water again Friday. For the second straight week, the James Cameron sequel led the box office, and on Friday alone, pulled in $19.5 million in sales. Universal Pictures’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which debuted on Dec. 21, took in $3.8 million. Antonio Banderas, who plays the titular role, “treats this self-absorbed Spanish kitty who constantly speaks in the third person like it’s his Hamlet,” The Post said. The biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” came in third with just over a $2.7 million take on its opening night. The Post called the musical drama, which stars Naomi Ackie, “a travesty.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was in second place last week, came in fourth, earning $1 million. The dark comedy “Violent Night” moved to fifth on Christmas weekend, from third last week, with $970,000 in sales.

