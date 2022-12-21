Read full article on original website
‘Christmas Vacation’ Shares a Connection With the MCU and Dozens of Other Movies and TV Shows
Find out what 'Christmas Vacation' has in common with 'WandaVision' and dozens of other movies and TV shows in pop culture.
Collider
'ARK: The Animated Series' Trailer Reveals Adventure, Dinosaurs, and a 2023 Release Window
Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.
Collider
'National Treasure' & 9 Other Movies & TV Shows About Secret Societies, According to IMDb
The day has finally come. While it may not exactly be the much-anticipated sequel to the original National Treasure, the new series National Treasure: Edge of History based on the beloved film has been released on Disney+. The original film brings back many memories for many people of all ages, including a performance from the wonderfully prolific and eclectic Nicolas Cage to a central intrigue in a secret society.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Why They Chose Her as the Protagonist
Right now, Netflix certainly doesn’t regret the decision of making a whole series centered around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). According to the streamer, this week Wednesday managed to remain among the most-watched TV series on the platform, with over a billion view hours clocked in by subscribers. Even though The Addams Family is a pretty powerful IP, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar knew that focusing the story on one member of the family was a risk, but fortunately it paid off.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
bookriot.com
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Collider
New 'Doctor Who' Trailer for 60th Anniversary Special Arriving on Christmas Day
Doctor Who is coming back in a big way for its highly anticipated 60th anniversary special The series saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into David Tennant at the end of her run, bringing him back as the fourteenth Doctor, after a previous run as the tenth Doctor, for the special. As such, we have a lot of aspects of the series to unpack. To start with, we want to know how Tennant is back as the Doctor and how that is going to lead up to the fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). All of this is also leading up to a pretty cool journey for the show as the previous showrunner, Russell T. Davies, is also back.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still blowing competition out of the — you know
“Avatar: The Way of Water” blew its competition out of the water again Friday. For the second straight week, the James Cameron sequel led the box office, and on Friday alone, pulled in $19.5 million in sales. Universal Pictures’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which debuted on Dec. 21, took in $3.8 million. Antonio Banderas, who plays the titular role, “treats this self-absorbed Spanish kitty who constantly speaks in the third person like it’s his Hamlet,” The Post said. The biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” came in third with just over a $2.7 million take on its opening night. The Post called the musical drama, which stars Naomi Ackie, “a travesty.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was in second place last week, came in fourth, earning $1 million. The dark comedy “Violent Night” moved to fifth on Christmas weekend, from third last week, with $970,000 in sales.
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Collider
How ‘Andor’ Season 2 Will See Cassian Transform Into Who He Is in ‘Rogue One’
As the award season got underway, it wasn't surprising to see Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor pick up nominations left and right, following its brilliant and groundbreaking debut season. While the series is undoubtedly strengthened by its impressive ensemble cast, the heart and soul of the series is its titular star Diego Luna. Following Luna's Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff sat down to chat with him about Andor and where Season 2 will take audiences.
Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Danai Gurira Reveals the Most Fun Scene to Shoot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in November, it's safe to say most people were expecting a tough watch due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. As such, co-screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to shift how they told this story, focusing on a nation in mourning and Shuri's grief specifically. However, the movie wasn't all heavy, as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) had one scene that brought comedic relief and a way to push the story forward.
Collider
'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen & Amir Wilson on Their Character Journeys in Season 3 and Their Favorite Scenes
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of His Dark Materials.]. The eight-episode third and final season of the HBO series His Dark Materials, based on author Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, follows Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) on their journey to The Land of the Dead, a dark place from which no one has ever returned. At the same time, Lyra’s parents, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) and Lord Asriel Belacqua (James McAvoy) begrudgingly come to understand that working together may be the only way to succeed in their ultimate goals.
Collider
How Similar Is 'Women Talking' to the Novel It's Based on?
Editor's Note: The following contains Women Talking spoilers and references to sexual assault.Sarah Polley’s latest feature film Women Talking is one of the best films of 2022, and has been earmarked for award season recognition since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in September. As its trailer implies, Women Talking is a bleak but hopeful story. While the Academy Awards have not done a great job at recognizing female filmmakers, hopefully Polley will finally receive the Best Director nomination that has long eluded her. Polley’s films are stark mirrors to our reality; Away From Her shows the difficulty of Alzheimer’s disease in intimate detail, Take This Waltz is a modernization of romantic comedy cliches, and Stories Like Us was a personal story from her own life. Women Talking has a timeless quality to it, but it's loosely inspired by a horrifying true story.
Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon Team Up In New Rom-Com ‘Maybe I Do’
The stars collide, pretty much literally, in the new rom-com Maybe I Do, produced by Fifth Season. It boasts a star-studded cast featuring Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, and Susan Sarandon, all led by Emma Roberts. Together, these stars will weave a comedic web that has all the trappings of the genre, from past relationships to polarizing views between couples – along with a lot of parent-induced chaos.
