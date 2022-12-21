‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Review: Naomi Ackie Shines in a Musical Biopic That Does Not

Read full article on original website
Related
Clive Davis says Whitney Houston had a 'teenage, 1-year affair' with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but said rumors that it pushed her toward addiction are 'totally inaccurate'
Robyn Crawford had previously written about having a romantic relationship with Whitney Houston in her 2019 memoir.
Whitney Houston’s Daughter: Learn About Bobbi Kristina & Her Tragic Death
Bobbi Kristina Brown is Whitney Houston’s only child. Bobbi adored her mother and called her a ‘best friend’. She claimed to have gotten married to Nick Gordon in 2014. Bobbi tragically died in 2015, similar to the way her mother passed. Pop icon Whitney Houston is remembered as...
How Many Kids Did Whitney Houston Have? What to Know About the Singer's Life as a Mother
Whitney Houston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest singers of all time. Throughout her career, Houston made history several times over, including being the only artist to ever chart seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and being the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Not to mention, her 1992 single "I Will Always Love You," which was originally recorded by Dolly Parton, has become known as the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist. Since Houston helped pave the way for women in music, it's no wonder so many female artists like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson have paid tribute to her following her death in 2012.
hotnewhiphop.com
Clive Davis Explains Whitney Houston’s Love Affair With Robyn Crawford
Robyn was Whitney’s assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody receives mixed reviews, Clive Davis sheds light on Whitney Houston and her personal life. Davis is responsible for shaping the superstar careers of legendary artists, including Houston. For years, he has teased he would produce his own Houston biopic, and finally, the music executive delivered.
Watch Katie Holmes dance in stunning music video
Katie Holmes is not only an actress, writer, and director. Her new project shows off her dance moves, performing alongside dancer Benjamin Freemantle for a music video. RELATED: Katie Holmes rocks a gorgeous Falconeri outfit Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while...
I Wanna Dance with Somebody review: The first authorised biopic turns Whitney Houston into a product
When Whitney Houston died in 2012, in a drug-related accidental drowning at age 48, the search for an explanation took on a desperate edge. Tell-all memoirs were published by her inner circle. Documentaries – 2017’s Whitney: Can I Be Me and 2018’s Whitney among them – functioned more like space probes. A Lifetime series directed by Houston’s Waiting to Exhale co-star, Angela Bassett, came across as earnest but slight. Most of these positioned Houston as an Icarus plummeting back down to Earth, with an outsized focus on her latter years of addiction, her fading vocal range, and her...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Nafessa Williams Speaks To ‘Careful’ Way Whitney Houston And Robyn Crawford’s Queer Relationship Is Depicted In I Wanna Dance With Somebody
I Wanna Dance With Somebody shows Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's relationship over the years.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Why the Most Riveting Scene in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Is a Medley From 1994
A new Whitney Houston biopic pays tribute to the singer's show tune medley performed at the 1994 AMAs
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
A look back on Whitney Houston's highs and lows: The legacy of an icon
Ten years after her death, Whitney Houston is remembered for her iconic singing voice and contribution to the music world, as well as her substance abuse issues that lead to her untimely death.
Patti LaBelle Almost Recorded One of Whitney Houston’s Biggest Hits
Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" was a bigger hit than Dolly Parton's original. Parton offered the song to other artists before it reached Houston.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Danai Gurira Reveals the Most Fun Scene to Shoot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in November, it's safe to say most people were expecting a tough watch due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. As such, co-screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to shift how they told this story, focusing on a nation in mourning and Shuri's grief specifically. However, the movie wasn't all heavy, as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) had one scene that brought comedic relief and a way to push the story forward.
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022
The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
Collider
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
“How Do You Put This Beautiful Story Into This One Tune?”: Finneas, Diane Warren, Joe Jonas and THR’s Songwriter Roundtable
Minutes before The Hollywood Reporter‘s Songwriters Roundtable was scheduled to begin in late November, we were informed that hitmaker Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote original song “Not Alone” with fellow Roundtable participant Joe Jonas for the film Devotion (as well as Top Gun: Maverick‘s “I Ain’t Worried” by his band One Republic), was too sick to make the virtual conversation. And Jonas, the boy bander turned actor-songwriter, would be joining late as he was stuck on a flight. So went the chaotic kickoff of a Roundtable comprising musicians who wrote original song Oscar contenders. But the thoughtful answers of the artists...
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Why They Chose Her as the Protagonist
Right now, Netflix certainly doesn’t regret the decision of making a whole series centered around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). According to the streamer, this week Wednesday managed to remain among the most-watched TV series on the platform, with over a billion view hours clocked in by subscribers. Even though The Addams Family is a pretty powerful IP, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar knew that focusing the story on one member of the family was a risk, but fortunately it paid off.
Collider
10 Best Live Musical Adaptations on Network TV
The magic of live theatre is irresistible. So many of some of the most iconic songs, stories, and characters come from the well-known musicals that helped shape the entertainment industry into what it is today. Luckily, over the past few years, some of the largest television networks, like ABC and NBC, have been putting together yearly live musicals featuring the most prominent stars broadcast on television for all to see.
Comments / 0