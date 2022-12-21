Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Emergency Management Coordinator discusses power outages seen across Houston
Houston is getting ready for another bitter, cold night as the arctic blast continues to hold the city in its icy grip. Tom Munoz, Deputy of Director of Homeland Security and the Public Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator in Houston discusses the number of people in warming centers and power outages occurring across the city.
Houston-area refineries flare chemicals amid arctic freeze
Extreme winter temperatures led facilities in Baytown and Pasadena to burn off excess chemicals.
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
fox26houston.com
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
fox26houston.com
Man sitting by fire believed to have burned to death in 'tragic accident' in Houston
HOUSTON - A man sitting by a fire in a vacant lot in Houston is believed to have burned to death in a "tragic accident," police say. The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday when temperatures were below freezing. Officers and HFD responded to the 2700 block of Scott...
Water main breaks cause icy roads in two areas of Houston
The flooded roads quickly froze over in frigid conditions.
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
KHOU
CenterPoint warns of fraudulent text messages that claim rolling outages are coming
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy is warning customers about a message that's going out through text saying rolling blackouts are coming. They say it's fraudulent and didn't come from them. CenterPoint Energy tweeted the warning Friday, saying the text messages that are going out have a link claiming to give...
cruisefever.net
Fastest Growing Cruise Line Announces U.S. Expansion
MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has announced plans to expand and offer cruises from a fourth U.S. port. MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and is in talks for the development of a cruise port in Galveston, Texas. It would be the cruise line’s fourth homeport in the U.S. after Miami, New York City, and Port Canaveral.
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
