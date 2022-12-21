ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Emergency Management Coordinator discusses power outages seen across Houston

Houston is getting ready for another bitter, cold night as the arctic blast continues to hold the city in its icy grip. Tom Munoz, Deputy of Director of Homeland Security and the Public Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator in Houston discusses the number of people in warming centers and power outages occurring across the city.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives

HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
DEER PARK, TX
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
HOUSTON, TX

