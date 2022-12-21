ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

kalb.com

City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY.com

Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male

Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death. Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics and firearm charges

After a several month narcotics investigation, NMJDTF Agents along with assistance from the NPSO CID executed a search warrant on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of Lake St. For the past several weeks, NMJDTF Agents have received multiple complaints from concerned citizens that suggested Fentanyl was being sold from the location.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
SIMMESPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

City of Alexandria warns public of holiday arctic weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria will experience extreme weather associated with an arctic front affecting most of the nation. Alexandria can expect temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill factors even lower, beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Think about the four Ps: people, pets, plants,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

ALEXANDRIA, LA

