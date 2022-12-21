Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
City of Alexandria warns residents of freezing pipes
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning residents about pipes bursting as a result of the freezing temperatures. The city is asking all residents to report water leaks to 318-473-1264 and to notify their neighbors in the area if a water leak is noticed. Additionally, if a...
KLFY.com
Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
kalb.com
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
Man sentenced after stealing 54 firearms from Youngsville shooting range
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from gun stores in Youngsville and Benton.
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
klax-tv.com
APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male
Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death. Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics and firearm charges
After a several month narcotics investigation, NMJDTF Agents along with assistance from the NPSO CID executed a search warrant on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of Lake St. For the past several weeks, NMJDTF Agents have received multiple complaints from concerned citizens that suggested Fentanyl was being sold from the location.
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested
The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening; after an investigation a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for her son
kalb.com
APSO investigating after man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Hessmer
Christmas came a few days early for those in Grant Parish. With help from the sheriff's office, Santa made a quick stop in Louisiana to make sure it was a very Merry Christmas for hundreds of kids and their families!
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
kalb.com
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
kalb.com
New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
cenlanow.com
City of Alexandria warns public of holiday arctic weather
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria will experience extreme weather associated with an arctic front affecting most of the nation. Alexandria can expect temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill factors even lower, beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Think about the four Ps: people, pets, plants,...
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
kalb.com
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
For many residents in Cenla, it will likely be one of the coldest Christmas days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1990 and 1983. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Rapides High School - Laura Knowlton!. Arctic blast causing delays, long waits at AEX...
Port Barre Police Department Arrest The Christmas Grinch [WATCH]
Watch as the Port Barre Police Department takes down the Christmas Grinch and then put into their famous pink slammer.
Comments / 0