ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicemdawgs.com

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to UGA

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas will transfer to UGA for the 2023 season, Thomas announced on Thursday. Thomas announced his decision to join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs via a post to his Twitter account. As a sophomore in 2022, Rara Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Damon Wilson commits to UGA football for 2023 class

Damon Wilson, a five-star defensive end from Venice, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023. Wilson announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on the Early Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Damon Wilson (6-5, 238) played for Venice High School in Venice....
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Kirby Smart, Bulldogs talk Early Signing Day 2023

UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and two players, senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, met with the media on Wednesday, which was also Early Signing Day 2023. So far, Georgia has 26 verbal commitments from recruits for the 2023 class, and 24 of those...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

2023 UGA football signees and bios

C.J. Allen – ILB, 6-1, 225, Barnesville, Ga. Troy Bowles – ILB, 6-0, 205, Tampa, Fla. Anthony Evans III – WR, 5-11, 165, Converse, Texas. Monroe Freeling – OL, 6-7, 300, Isle of Palms, S.C. A.J. Harris – DB, 6-1, 190, Phenix City, Ala. Daniel...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target on University Boulevard. Officers say that based on her history and mental health, they are concerned for her well-being. Nichols is described as a 5′5″ Black female with black hair...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Firefighter Dies in Collision When Tree Falls into Roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is mourning the loss of a Rock Hill Firefighter/Paramedic after a Friday morning collision involving a fallen tree. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirming David Campbell was the Rock Hill Fireman who lost his life. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.

SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy