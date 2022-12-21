Read full article on original website
sicemdawgs.com
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas to transfer to UGA
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas will transfer to UGA for the 2023 season, Thomas announced on Thursday. Thomas announced his decision to join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs via a post to his Twitter account. As a sophomore in 2022, Rara Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards...
sicemdawgs.com
Damon Wilson commits to UGA football for 2023 class
Damon Wilson, a five-star defensive end from Venice, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023. Wilson announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on the Early Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Damon Wilson (6-5, 238) played for Venice High School in Venice....
sicemdawgs.com
Kirby Smart, Bulldogs talk Early Signing Day 2023
UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and two players, senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, met with the media on Wednesday, which was also Early Signing Day 2023. So far, Georgia has 26 verbal commitments from recruits for the 2023 class, and 24 of those...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
sicemdawgs.com
2023 UGA football signees and bios
C.J. Allen – ILB, 6-1, 225, Barnesville, Ga. Troy Bowles – ILB, 6-0, 205, Tampa, Fla. Anthony Evans III – WR, 5-11, 165, Converse, Texas. Monroe Freeling – OL, 6-7, 300, Isle of Palms, S.C. A.J. Harris – DB, 6-1, 190, Phenix City, Ala. Daniel...
Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target on University Boulevard. Officers say that based on her history and mental health, they are concerned for her well-being. Nichols is described as a 5′5″ Black female with black hair...
wccbcharlotte.com
FAA Ordered Ground Stop At Charlotte Douglas Airport As Flight Delays Continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday due to high winds. The ground stop lasted 2 hours between 7:00am and 9:00am as holiday travelers waited to board planes. Friday saw the worst day for flight cancellations and...
cn2.com
Firefighter Dies in Collision When Tree Falls into Roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is mourning the loss of a Rock Hill Firefighter/Paramedic after a Friday morning collision involving a fallen tree. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirming David Campbell was the Rock Hill Fireman who lost his life. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the...
qcnews.com
One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.
SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
SBI submits case file on Charlotte City Councilman to Meck DA for review
CHARLOTTE — The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its its case file on Councilman James Mitchell to District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for review. The SBI said the DA will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. The inquiry comes as Mitchell has been under investigation for his ownership stake...
