Glenview, IL

North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Dealing with conflict while home for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us and for many that means all the tension that comes with it. This time of year can be a minefield of uncomfortable moments, disagreement and outright conflict. It’s no wonder many young people are apprehensive about returning home for the holidays after living far away There are many reasons interpersonal difficulties can arise over the holidays. Perhaps your aunt doesn’t like what you did with her pie recipe, or your friend’s new partner has unsettling political beliefs. ...
Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado. As...
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?”  He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?”  More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn

A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
Ohio Man Proposes with Christmas Lights

An Ohio man went from having a Merry Christmas to a Marry Christmas after his light display sealed the deal. Josh Bartek loves Christmas. Christmas is hands down his favorite holiday. You better believe Josh is all about decorating his home for the holidays. In fact, it's pretty common for him to spell out words on the roof of his home with Christmas lights. While on his roof last year he had a lightbulb moment. That's when he began to plan his proposal.
OHIO STATE
