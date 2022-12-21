Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO