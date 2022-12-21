Read full article on original website
Opera House hosts annual holiday potluck, carol sing-along
The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor hosted its annual holiday potluck dinner and carol sing Wednesday night, Dec. 21. The venue’s last event of 2022 drew a crowd of about 75 to eat dinner, listen to professional vocalists, and participate in a Christmas carol sing-along. All ages and voices were welcome.
Service notice for Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
It’s nasty out there!
Higher than normal tides, rain, wind gusts of over 30 mph knocking down trees and knocking out power, flooded roads and parking lots. The ingredients for a nasty day around Boothbay Harbor. Here a a few shots from around 10 a.m. Feel free to send us your photos at pix@boothbayregister.com.
Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
