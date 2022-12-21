ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Cash 3 Night

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

Cash 4 Evening

6-4-6-1

(six, four, six, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-6-2

(two, seven, six, two)

Cash 4 Night

2-6-8-5

(two, six, eight, five)

Cash4Life

17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

06-10-14-20-24

(six, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $606,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-4-9-9-0

(eight, four, nine, nine, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-7-9-6-1

(two, seven, nine, six, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

