GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
Cash 3 Night
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
Cash 4 Evening
6-4-6-1
(six, four, six, one)
Cash 4 Midday
2-7-6-2
(two, seven, six, two)
Cash 4 Night
2-6-8-5
(two, six, eight, five)
Cash4Life
17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3
(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
06-10-14-20-24
(six, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $606,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-4-9-9-0
(eight, four, nine, nine, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-7-9-6-1
(two, seven, nine, six, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Comments / 0