Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Jo Arthur

Betty Jo Arthur passed away December 4, 2022 in Rifle, Colorado after a brief illness. She was 84. Mrs. Arthur was born Betty Jo Cole, January 3, 1938 to Harry and Helen Cole in New Castle, Colorado. Betty had one brother, Ted Cole, who was twelve years older. She graduated...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Holiday city and county office closures and reduced hours planned

In observance of the holidays, several city of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures are planned, a city news release states. City administrative offices and non-emergency services at City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed to the public Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall remains closed on Fridays.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen, Snowmass occupancy rates down from last year

Hotel bookings are slightly behind 2021 so far in Aspen and Snowmass, according to the latest local occupancy report. Aspen and Snowmass combined occupancy rate for November was 21.7%, down from 28.8% in 2021. December’s performance is also tracking behind 2021 numbers, with a 47.6% paid occupancy. However, paid-occupancy rates for the winter season — November to April — are at 42.5%, up 0.2% from last season.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle

Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
MESA COUNTY, CO

