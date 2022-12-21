Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Betty Jo Arthur
Betty Jo Arthur passed away December 4, 2022 in Rifle, Colorado after a brief illness. She was 84. Mrs. Arthur was born Betty Jo Cole, January 3, 1938 to Harry and Helen Cole in New Castle, Colorado. Betty had one brother, Ted Cole, who was twelve years older. She graduated...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Holiday city and county office closures and reduced hours planned
In observance of the holidays, several city of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures are planned, a city news release states. City administrative offices and non-emergency services at City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed to the public Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall remains closed on Fridays.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Christmas Day can be borrowed time for Garfield County firefighters, but they do eat well between calls
Santa and his little helpers call it Christmas Day. To firefighters, it’s just another work day. To keep things festive, firehouses across Garfield County might try their hand at cooking prime rib. Kids come in and build gingerbread houses. Somebody may throw on a holiday flick. Right when a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs football lands six players among 3A League All-Conference selections
Three Glenwood Springs High School football players were named First Team All-Conference and three were given Honorable Mention in the Class 3A Western Slope Football coaches’ picks announced at the conclusion of the fall season. First-team accolades went to junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and a pair of Demon seniors,...
coloradosun.com
Soaring utility bills send huge waves of people scrambling for help keeping heat and lights on in Colorado
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
cowboystatedaily.com
Black Bears Aren’t “Hunting” Humans Like Theory In Canada But Attacks Increased In Colorado This Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bizarre chain reaction that started with a black bear popping a beach ball in the middle the night at a Colorado campsite led to a woman getting swatted in the head by the bear, a wildlife agent said. It was...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen, Snowmass occupancy rates down from last year
Hotel bookings are slightly behind 2021 so far in Aspen and Snowmass, according to the latest local occupancy report. Aspen and Snowmass combined occupancy rate for November was 21.7%, down from 28.8% in 2021. December’s performance is also tracking behind 2021 numbers, with a 47.6% paid occupancy. However, paid-occupancy rates for the winter season — November to April — are at 42.5%, up 0.2% from last season.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle
Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
KJCT8
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
KJCT8
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
Comments / 0