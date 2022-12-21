Doctor Who is coming back in a big way for its highly anticipated 60th anniversary special The series saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into David Tennant at the end of her run, bringing him back as the fourteenth Doctor, after a previous run as the tenth Doctor, for the special. As such, we have a lot of aspects of the series to unpack. To start with, we want to know how Tennant is back as the Doctor and how that is going to lead up to the fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). All of this is also leading up to a pretty cool journey for the show as the previous showrunner, Russell T. Davies, is also back.

