Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s (Tony Hale) compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
Collider
'ARK: The Animated Series' Trailer Reveals Adventure, Dinosaurs, and a 2023 Release Window
Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Why They Chose Her as the Protagonist
Right now, Netflix certainly doesn’t regret the decision of making a whole series centered around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). According to the streamer, this week Wednesday managed to remain among the most-watched TV series on the platform, with over a billion view hours clocked in by subscribers. Even though The Addams Family is a pretty powerful IP, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar knew that focusing the story on one member of the family was a risk, but fortunately it paid off.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
toofab.com
Bentley Joins Maci at Teen Mom Reunion, Reveals Where Things Stand with Dad Ryan Edwards
The 14-year-old opens up about going to therapy, as mom Maci reveals where she stands with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry. Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, now 14, made his first appearance in years on a "Teen Mom" reunion -- joining Maci and Taylor McKinney for an update on everything going on in the teen's life.
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
‘Sister Wives’ Star Paedon Brown Reveals If He Would ‘Fight’ Dad Kody Amid Feud: ‘Good Luck’
Awkward! Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed whether he would “fight” his father, Kody Brown, amid their feud and estrangement. Paedon, 24, took to TikTok to participate in the video trend in which users filmed their response to the question, “Would you fight your dad if he banged your girlfriend?”
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega says Netflix series had one line of dialogue she refused to say
Jenna Ortega has revealed there was one line in Wednesday that she refused to say.The 20-year-old actor plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series – a new re-imagining of Charles Addams’s iconic Addams Family.The line in question comes in the fourth episode of the series, based around her school’s annual dance. Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, while out with Thing.Later in the episode, she is hunting around her room for something to wear, and finds that Thing had stolen the dress for her. She gives the disembodied hand a...
ETOnline.com
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
Collider
New 'Doctor Who' Trailer for 60th Anniversary Special Arriving on Christmas Day
Doctor Who is coming back in a big way for its highly anticipated 60th anniversary special The series saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into David Tennant at the end of her run, bringing him back as the fourteenth Doctor, after a previous run as the tenth Doctor, for the special. As such, we have a lot of aspects of the series to unpack. To start with, we want to know how Tennant is back as the Doctor and how that is going to lead up to the fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). All of this is also leading up to a pretty cool journey for the show as the previous showrunner, Russell T. Davies, is also back.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Collider
How ‘Andor’ Season 2 Will See Cassian Transform Into Who He Is in ‘Rogue One’
As the award season got underway, it wasn't surprising to see Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor pick up nominations left and right, following its brilliant and groundbreaking debut season. While the series is undoubtedly strengthened by its impressive ensemble cast, the heart and soul of the series is its titular star Diego Luna. Following Luna's Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff sat down to chat with him about Andor and where Season 2 will take audiences.
Collider
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Hungover mum writes hilariously relatable note to sons after night out
A mum has left people crying tears of laughter after sharing her ‘relatable’ note to her children after a late night concert. With children to entertain, a mum took it upon herself to leave an honest message for her sons pleading for a lie in – with the promise of a fun day out if they let her sleep.
musictimes.com
Jojo Siwa NOT Stopping With Accusations Against Ex-GF Despite Hurting Avery Cyrus
Avery Cyrus has "nothing but love" for JoJo Siwa after the singer, actress, and YouTuber implied that the TikTok star "played" her. Siwa does not care though. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, told E! News on December 20. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She continued, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Reveals Leslie Jordan's Replacement in First Look at Winter Premiere
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Comments / 1