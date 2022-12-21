Read full article on original website
Get ready for Couch Yoga
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Today’s workout we want you to do something a little different from the Yoga norm. We want you to replace your yoga mat with your couch. If you’re on your couch stay there because you are ready for our yoga coach. Kara McConaghy,...
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
Stress relieving exercises
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. The hustle and bustle and the constant appointments can leave our bodies fatigued and tight. Today we invited Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness to take us through a stress reduction flexibility workout. Remember if you feel pain stop, and consult your physician before attempting exercises. “All these exercises can be done right from your chair. Make sure your chair is sturdy and let’s get started” says Joy.
Combatting loneliness during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
Silent Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays, we at The Charlotte Today Show wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas. We also thought since we both play instruments, flute and saxophone, that we would perform the Classic Christmas song Silent Night. We hope you like it...
The battle over screen time rages on!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A common problem among households is the fight that parents have with their kids over screen time. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach, Beatrice Moise. "Screen time" is a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching TV,...
Charlotte father of three hoping for a second miracle this Christmas following ALS diagnosis
His wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces. A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three. But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help...
CATS shares results of assessment, looks at changes for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials from the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) presented an assessment report of the agency to improve its efficiency and effectiveness on Friday. This comes after city manager Marcus Jones shared with the Charlotte City Council several challenges the agency is facing. “The goal of this...
Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
Simple Glam that will make a big “iMpact” at your Holiday + New Year’s Eve Parties!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simple Glam That Will Make A Big “iMpact” At Your Holiday + New Year’s Eve Parties!. Holiday Parties are fun. Spending forever to get your glam just right, isn't fun! Check out Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics' 5 Simple Glam Tips that will have you looking smashing at your Holiday Party or New Year’s Eve Bash!
Charlotte could see its coldest Christmas Eve in history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast has officially made it to the Carolinas and the bone-chilling cold temperatures could be historic in terms of Christmas Eve and Christmas in Charlotte. The cold front sweeping over the Carolinas Friday is bringing the coldest air we've felt since early 2018, meaning...
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)
Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Shelters expanding hours this weekend due to cold weather
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With dangerously cold conditions expected this weekend, shelters in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are trying to keep as many people safe as possible; homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer. From Friday through Sunday, Roof Above's Day Services Center will remain...
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
How rare is a white Christmas in Charlotte? Weather IQ
It seems like every year people are hopeful for a white Christmas. But even with really cold temperatures, what are the chances of a white Christmas in Charlotte?
Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people...
