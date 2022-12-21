Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Yardbarker
Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop Carlos Correa yesterday, the MLB boss could be getting some calls from the league soon regarding his public thoughts on the move. The baseball world was turned on its...
theScore
Report: Giants showing some interest in Conforto
The San Francisco Giants are turning their attention to free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The report comes in the wake of Carlos Correa spurning the Giants to instead sign with the New York Mets, Conforto's former team. Correa's 13-year, $350-million deal fell...
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Giants, Michael Conforto agree to two-year, $36 million deal, per report
The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year deal with free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto worth $36 million that contains an opt-out clause after the first season, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Conforto, 29 years old, did not play last season after suffering a shoulder injury during a spring workout....
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Crawfish Boxes
Looking Back on the “Real” Reasons for the Astros’ Championship Success
As the year comes to a close, it offers us a chance to look back and relive the good parts. For many of us, one of the highlights will be that glorious Friday night in November when the Astros clinched their most recent World Series championship. The afterglow from that moment still radiates strongly from Astros fandom. Likely that will not diminish, at least until the first slump of the 2023 season. However, we have plenty of time between now and then.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Mets' offseason already has MLB executives decrying Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'There's no collusion...but'
This was all too predictable. There's an owner in Major League Baseball spending a lot of his money in an attempt to see his favorite team -- and now the team he owns -- win a World Series championship. For every action there's an equal and opposite reaction, right? Sure enough, here comes the whining.
CBS Sports
Mets' Danny Mendick: Gets one-year deal with Mets
Mendick (knee) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Mendick was somewhat surprisingly non-tendered by the White Sox last month but has managed to land a big-league deal with the Mets. The 29-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee back in June and it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment
Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Returns to Cubs
Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Smyly will return to Chicago for at least two more seasons after he declined a mutual option worth $10 million with the club earlier in the offseason. In 2022 -- his first season with the Cubs -- Smyly maintained a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, though he was limited to 106.1 innings due to an oblique strain. According to Murray, Smyly's new deal also includes a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2025 campaign and it includes a $2.5 million buyout.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees eyeing Bryan Reynolds trade to pair with Aaron Judge; Red Sox still looking for shortstop
The time between the Winter Meetings and Christmas was, once upon a time, a slow period for Major League Baseball news. We've had quite the week, though, with the Yankees announcing the Aaron Judge signing and naming him captain as the appetizer for the Carlos Correa fiasco -- and coup, from the Mets' perspective.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gilbert cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left-hander posted a 5.24 ERA in 34.1 innings in 2022 before an elbow injury ended his season.
Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges
A new detail about Carlos Correa’s planned press conference with the San Francisco Giants demonstrates just how late in the process the deal between the two sides fell apart. The Giants had scheduled Correa’s introductory press conference for Tuesday, but called it off at the last minute due to a concern about Correa’s medical history.... The post Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Claimed by Cubs
Kay was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Toronto a week ago, Kay will now compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. He spent most of 2022 sidelined with an injury and recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A while he was healthy. Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
Column: Offseason for Padres, Dodgers, Giants makes NL West 'wild' in new ways
Padres made the big division move by locking down shortstop Xander Bogaerts as Dodgers, Giants remained relatively quiet
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: DFA'd by Cubs
Rivas was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday. Rivas slashed .235/.322/.307 with 25 RBI over 287 plate appearances last season while playing first base in the majority of Chicago's games. As someone who doesn't hit the ball that hard and tends to strike out quite a bit, he may not be suited for a contributing role in the majors, though he has found success in Triple-A. The move comes as a result of the Cubs claiming Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.
