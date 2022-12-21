Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
IGN
How to Get Overwatch 2 Festive Wreath
It wouldn't be a true holiday event without some free gifts! During Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event this year, you can earn a free exclusive holiday-themed Weapon Charm: Festive Wreath. The Festive Wreath Weapon Charm is a free log-in bonus reward to all Overwatch 2 players who log on from...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
IGN
What to Expect from Nintendo in 2023
Moreso than any of the other major platform holders, Nintendo loves to keep its cards very, very close to its chest. At any given time, it’s impossible to say for certain what the publisher might be cooking up more than a few months down the road. Its 2023 plans...
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 22, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new Icefall Throne emote, Snow Palace, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2022
Pokemon Go has a present for all it's trainers this holiday. Check into Pokemon Go for the Winter Wonderland event from December 24, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to December 25, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to earn special event bonuses, including an opportunity to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime!
IGN
2022 Holiday and Christmas Game Events
It's good to be a gamer on the holidays. With so many holiday limited-time events, in-game bonuses, and festive DLC to be had, you are sure to stay busy with all your favorite games this winter break. This is a list of the games that have special holiday events in...
IGN
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
IGN
Kojima Productions Phase 2 - Studio Tour Images
The new life-sized Ludens statue that serves as Kojima Productions' mascot. Photo credit: Daniel Robson.
IGN
Should You Play Death Stranding?
With the announcement of Death Stranding 2 during The Game Awards, we've found that some people who have managed to hold out on playing the first Death Stranding are now wondering if they should finally get into it! In this episode of Podcast Beyond, the crew tries to sell Death Stranding to Josh Du with reasons why he should play it. But also, any reason to talk about Death Stranding some more is always welcome! What a gorgeous game.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
IGN
Valheim Patch 0.212.9 Details
Valheim released a new patch on December 20, 2022 to address some bugs and make some general fixes, including some changes to the new Mistlands events and spawning. On this page of IGN's Valheim wiki guide, you can find all the patch details for Valheim's Patch 0.212.9. Patch 0.212.9 Overview.
IGN
Melatonin - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Melatonin is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam. Watch the chill launch trailer for this rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Melatonin uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and colorful music.
IGN
WB-W vs OS-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 2
Wellington Blaze will take on Otago Sparks in the 2nd match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23 on Saturday. It’s a repeat of the last season’s final where Wellington clinched the title by beating Otago by 75 runs. Match Details:. Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Match...
IGN
Game Scoop! Gaiden: The Sequel to Video Game 20 Questions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are trying out a variation on Video Game 20 Questions invented by a fan. Play along at home! Happy holidays, and we'll catch you in the New Year!
IGN
How to Get the Magic Pot DMW Summon
There are a few select enemies in Crisis Core that you can recruit as allies and add them to the DMW. One of the most significant enemies is the Magic Pot. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to find and unlock the Magic Pot DMW summon. You'll need to in order to get the whole Genji Armor Set!
IGN
How to Raise Buster Sword Proficiency
In Crisis Core, Zack recieves the iconic Buster Sword from his mentor Angeal and becomes a symbol of his power and resolve to become a hero. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to raise the Buster Sword Proficiency stat. What...
IGN
Genshin's Genius Invokation TCG: The Best Cards
Like every game with customizeable strategies, Genshin Impact's trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG, has some cards that perform better than others. This guide will serve as an overview of the best cards available as of patch 3.3. Let's go through each type of card by section, and in each...
Comments / 0