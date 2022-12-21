With the announcement of Death Stranding 2 during The Game Awards, we've found that some people who have managed to hold out on playing the first Death Stranding are now wondering if they should finally get into it! In this episode of Podcast Beyond, the crew tries to sell Death Stranding to Josh Du with reasons why he should play it. But also, any reason to talk about Death Stranding some more is always welcome! What a gorgeous game.

2 DAYS AGO