Read full article on original website
Related
We hate Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ — so we’re fundraising to get it off the air forever
They want this to be the last Christmas they hear this song. Tomas Mazetti, 50, and his wife, Hannah, 33, have reportedly raised more than $62,000 to buy the rights to Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — so they can take it off the air for good. Hannah said her hatred of the 1984 tinsel tune began 13 years ago when she worked in a cafe in Oxford, England, where her boss allegedly played the cheer-worm on repeat. “I was studying English and worked extra to pay the bills. The owner of the cafe had planned for a super cozy holiday season and had his...
Comments / 0