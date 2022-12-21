Read full article on original website
Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
This Next-Gen Chevy Silverado Sketch Blends The Past With The Future
General Motors likes to share the work of its talented designers on its General Motors Design Instagram page. The account has posted everything from sleek coupes to rugged trucks, and it most recently published some sweet sketches from designer Ben Wilkins. "Mean and green, designer Ben Wilkins gives us two views with a fresh take on the face of our Chevy Trucks?," reads the Instagram post.
Rare Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Is Hitting The Auction Block
The original Lamborghini Countach might be one of the most famous poster cars of all time, but if you're a 90s kid, then you'll know that the Lamborghini Diablo was the Lambo to have back in the day, and this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is one of the cleanest examples of this family of raging bulls. On auction through RM Sotheby's, this Lamborghini is ultra-exclusive and in superb condition, arriving decades before more modern Lambo drop-tops like the Sian Roadster. This Diablo was built right near the end of the Diablo production run and is believed to be one of only 200 ever made, and one of only a couple of dozen destined for the North American market.
Electrified G80 Is The Latest Genesis To Earn A Top Safety Pick Plus Award
Genesis and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) have jointly announced that the 2023 Electrified G80 luxury sedan has received the highly sought-after Top Safety Pick Plus designation following rigorous crash tests. The Electrified G80 joins the rest of the Genesis lineup, including the GV60, GV70, GV80, and G70, with this award. For those who haven't kept count, this is the fourth year in a row that the entire Genesis lineup has earned the top score from the IIHS.
WATCH: Corvette Z06 GT3.R Spied Testing At Sebring International Raceway
Ahead of its 2024 racing debut, Chevrolet is putting the final touches on the Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car that was first revealed in November 2021. The new racer was spotted being put through its paces at Sebring International Raceway, along with a Corvette C8.R and a rather special Camaro. For now, let's look at the GT3.R. According to CorvetteBlogger.com, the Z06 GT3.R is expected to debut at the 2024 Rolex at Daytona racing event, with both GTD Pro and GTD teams piloting the racer.
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
2024 Fisker Pear Affordable Hot Hatch EV Spotted Out Testing
The Fisker Ocean just arrived, and now the startup electric automaker is out testing its upcoming 2024 Pear on public roads. According to details from Autocar, the Pear is an electric city car that will sell for less than $30,000 in the States. The quirky electric hatchback will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, which, sadly, isn't available on our shores.
Strasse Wheels Gives BMW 7 Series More Appeal With Gorgeous New Wheel Design
Strasse Wheels, purveyors of some of the world's finest aftermarket wheels, has previewed a new design on the latest BMW 7 Series. The SV20M-RS Deep Concave FS works well with the luxury sedan's controversial design and is seen here with Gloss Brushed Cleared centers, and a High Polished and Cleared lip. The silver finish pairs nicely with the vehicle's Mineral White paintwork and M Sport exterior, and provides a sporty yet tasteful look.
Tuner Turns Tesla Model Y Into Hardcore Off-Roader
Teslas are known for their phenomenal performance and impressive range, but while we continue to wait for the mythical Cybertruck to arrive, there's still no real off-road option from the EV giant - until now. We have seen aftermarket tuners and tinkerers modifying standard Tesla cars to go off-road, and the results have been mixed, but this off-road-ready Tesla Model Y from Delta4x4 in Germany might just do the trick. Delta4x4 is more accustomed to building traditional 4x4 machines, but the company is clearly on to something with this build, which should attract many who would like a little more capability out of their Model Y EVs.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV costs $90,440
Following 2022's mid-cycle update, the GMC Sierra 1500 enters 2023 with few changes. They include a new AT4X AEV Edition that was first shown in July. The truck was developed with off-road specialist American Expedition Vehicles and makes the AT4X even more capable when heading off the pavement. Among its...
Italy's Aehra SUV Will Set The New Standard For Car Interiors
The Aehra SUV made its official debut in early November, but unlike most car companies, Aehra didn't have much to say. It has been drip-feeding information to stay in the news cycle, and this week it's all about the interior. Thankfully, the all-new Italian manufacturer went to great lengths to...
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
Max Verstappen's Honda Civic Type R Sold For $75,000
CarBuzz recently reported that Max Verstappen's Honda Civic Type R was up for grabs, and now it has officially been sold. The well-used Type R sold for a lot more than we were expecting. While Verstappen is a two-time world champion, the car wasn't under his care for long. It was auctioned off almost immediately after being gifted to him as a company car. Out of the 36,350 miles currently on the clock, Verstappen likely only put 50 miles of those on it while shooting a contractually obliged promotional video for the car.
Zinvo Unveils Limited Timepiece That Pays Tribute To The Challenger SRT Hellcat
Dodge has teamed up with Zinvo, a well-known watchmaker, to create a timepiece that honors the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The decidedly sporty-looking wristwatch known as the Blade Hellcat has been inspired by the iconic muscle car. Challenger-inspired elements include the dial itself, which mirrors the Hellcat's speedometer. It features the same red lighting and font as you'd find in the V8-powered coupe, along with the SRT logo that is printed on the sapphire crystal.
This Porsche Panamera With Center Lock Wheels Is Hiding A Sporty Secret
Based on this latest set of spy shots, it appears as if Porsche may also be working on a new range-topping model to sit above the Turbo S. If you look closely at this test mule, you can see it's wearing a set of center lock wheels. That's a feature you typically only find on track-bred models like the 911 GT3 RS.
Subaru Forester XT-Edition Celebrates 50 Years Of Scooby AWD
Subaru Japan has announced a special edition version of the Subaru Forester, the XT-Edition, for the Japanese market to celebrate 50 years of AWD for the brand. The XT-Edition name conjures mental images of the Forester XTs of old, which were performance-oriented crossover wagons equivalent in many ways to the Subaru WRX. But this new XT-Edition is nothing like those.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Nissan Fairlady X SUV Is Part Murano, Part Z Car, All Weird
If you've ever wondered what a Nissan Z SUV would look like, wonder no more. Students at the automaker's Gakuen college in Japan have designed just that, grafting the Z coupe's front and rear end onto a Murano crossover. The Fairlady X, as it's known by the team who created...
Watch The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Try And Win A Race X-Games Style
To show off the new Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini has put together a film showing the car alongside three high-action, rugged sports. Obviously, these are meant to mirror the car Lamborghini has built and served some marketing purpose, but it's still cool to watch a V10 supercar whip it off-road. Featuring...
This Is Your First Look At The All-Electric Acura ZDX Type S
This summer, Acura announced it would revive the ZDX nameplate for a new luxury EV that would spawn a performance Type S variant. The Acura ZDX won't arrive until 2024, but testing is already underway, so Acura decided to give us an early look at the development prototype. It may be covered in a bespoke "Type S" camouflage wrap, but this is still our best look at Acura's upcoming EV. The vehicle was designed at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, inspired by the Precision EV Concept that debuted at Monterey Car Week.
