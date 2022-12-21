The original Lamborghini Countach might be one of the most famous poster cars of all time, but if you're a 90s kid, then you'll know that the Lamborghini Diablo was the Lambo to have back in the day, and this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is one of the cleanest examples of this family of raging bulls. On auction through RM Sotheby's, this Lamborghini is ultra-exclusive and in superb condition, arriving decades before more modern Lambo drop-tops like the Sian Roadster. This Diablo was built right near the end of the Diablo production run and is believed to be one of only 200 ever made, and one of only a couple of dozen destined for the North American market.

3 HOURS AGO