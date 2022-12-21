ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, IA

Sioux City Journal

Memorial potluck to honor Dakota 38 is Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The Urban Native Center and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will co-host memorial activities and a potluck on Monday to honor the Dakota 38, who were killed on Dec. 26, 1862 in the largest mass execution in the United States. In addition, the event also honors...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year

Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievement of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's LeMars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van's Powersports comes to Hull

HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal

SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire

Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
SIBLEY, IA

