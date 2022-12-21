Read full article on original website
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
Memorial potluck to honor Dakota 38 is Monday
SIOUX CITY -- The Urban Native Center and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will co-host memorial activities and a potluck on Monday to honor the Dakota 38, who were killed on Dec. 26, 1862 in the largest mass execution in the United States. In addition, the event also honors...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (7) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year
Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievement of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's LeMars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
Buena Vista University installs former player and assistant as head football coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Austin Dickinson, a former Buena Vista football player and assistant coach who went on to help lead top defenses at two other schools, has been hired as BVU's next head coach. Dickinson has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University...
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
One for the team: Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven wants one more win
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The coach calls Gracie Schoonhoven “the ultimate competitor.”. At the end of volleyball season, the Unity Christian senior had one week to get into basketball mode. And, even then, she wasn’t willing to let up. “You don’t want to get out of shape because...
Siouxland rocked by life-threatening weather, residents advised to stay inside until weekend
SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday. Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend. "Hunker down until after the worst has passed,”...
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Delays for the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal
Due to road closures and inclement weather, several rural areas are experiencing delays in their printed paper delivery. Impacted areas include: much of rural Nebraska, Vermillion, S.D., and north of Le Mars, Iowa. As the area continues to experience severe weather we hope you will bear with us as we...
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (54) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
