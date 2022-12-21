ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Barnett From Love Is Blind Shares How Therapy Is Helping Him

By Angie G
 3 days ago
I’m actually still trying to understand my feelings on Cole Barnett following the Season 3 reunion episode of Love is Blind . Those Netflix producers really toyed with us right at the end.

After sitting through a full reunion with Cole on one side of the room and his ex, Zanab Jaffrey on the other, most people had fully formed opinions on who to support. Cole seemed to go for the apologetic puppy-dog arc. When he was asked by one of the Lachey’s whether he harbored any regrets, Bartise Bowden jumped in to say Cole should regret nothing. Cole didn’t falter, though. He shared that if his time on the show had caused damage to anyone (namely, Zanab), then he did regret his time.

Zanab went OFF at the reunion, making claims that most of Cole’s mistreatment of her went unaired. Some of the women backed her up, but most remained silent. Specifically, Zanab argued that Cole shamed her for her eating habits, and contributed to her body insecurities with his side comments. She graced us with a story about eating an orange, which was later shown as cut footage after the final credits played.

If you missed the final scene of Season 3, I suggest you hop back to Netflix and watch for yourself. Personally, I ended up on team Cole after firmly rocking with Zanab all season. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

So where are they now? After ending things at the altar, Cole gave an update reported on by People about where life has taken him.

“I’ve been flipping houses, representing buyers, and working on starting a podcast,” Cole announced via Instagram . “Oh and some much needed therapy.” You go Cole!

“The best thing I’ve gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing,” Cole shared with his followers. “It’s not that there’s some grand thing that you need to learn, necessarily, there’s a lot of things you can learn.”

Cole continued, “But sometimes as a guy you just don’t ever talk about emotions and feelings, you never do, and so just sitting with someone and talking about those things in and of itself is freeing and liberating.”

Cole showed gratitude for his fans and supporters, and ended his update by saying, “I really can’t Thank you enough.”

TELL US – ARE YOU A COLE SUPPORTER OR A ZANAB SUPPORTER? DID THE FINAL NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN SCENE IN SEASON 3 CHANGE YOUR OPINION AT ALL?

