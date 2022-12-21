Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
capecod.com
Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal
BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree. Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bristol County District...
capecod.com
Town Services Closed Monday in Observance of Christmas
HYANNIS – With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, many town services are closed across Cape Cod on Monday in observance of the holiday, including transfer stations. Also included are town offices in Sandwich, Dennis and others. However, Dennis town golf courses will be open for regular hours. Post...
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
capecod.com
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
The results are in: These were the sharkiest beaches on the Cape this year
The outer Cape gets the majority of shark activity, though the finned fish have also been spotted in Cape Cod Bay. Like bridge traffic and Sundae School dessert runs, shark sightings are a hallmark of summers on Cape Cod. And some beaches tend to be more “sharky” than others, according...
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
WCVB
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck Thursday afternoon in Acushnet
ACUSHNET, Mass. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed Thursday in a crash involving a large truck. The Acushnet Police Department said multiple 911 calls at approximately 12:32 p.m. reported the incident, which occurred in the area of 59 South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the...
capecod.com
Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Heather Chase (Listen Here!)
Each month we ask listeners to tell us about someone in our community who is really making a difference. This month, we received an email we couldn’t ignore about Heather Chase from Orleans. Please listen to this story:. The person who nominated Heather requested to stay anonymous, and we...
barnstableenews.com
Transfer Station and Town Hall Holiday Hours of Operation
The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will be open Saturday, December 24, 2022, 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The Solid Waste Division will be closed Sunday the December 25, 2022, in observance of Christmas Holiday. Trash and recycling services will resume on a normal schedule Monday, December 26, 2022.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
Comments / 0