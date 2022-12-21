Read full article on original website
BBC
An Hour for Ukraine: Leeds MP call for city to join lights switch-off
A Leeds MP has urged people and businesses to join with other cities in a festive light switch-off to show solidarity with Ukraine. Alex Sobel, who is also co-chair of Parliament's all-party Ukraine group, asked the city to take part in "Hour for Ukraine" at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday. The...
BBC
South Cumbria: Hospital trust warns public of 'significant pressure'
A health trust has warned of "significant and increasing pressure" facing all NHS services for south Cumbria. There are also "exceptionally high" numbers attending A&E and GP practices, University Hospitals Morecombe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said. It comes as some North West Ambulance Service staff are on strike. Health Secretary...
BBC
Health Secretary Steve Barclay keen to focus on next year's NHS pay deal
Health Secretary Steve Barclay would like to ensure the process for deciding next year's pay deal for NHS staff in England is not dragged out. Sources close to Mr Barclay say he wants no delay in getting pay levels set for the year from April 2023. But the unions say...
BBC
Leo Varadkar 'will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he will not allow concerns over his personal safety to stop him visiting Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar has previously been the target of threatening graffiti from loyalists who warned him not to cross the border in Northern Ireland. In March, his Cabinet...
Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Wednesday urged the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter, as the country struggles to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year. Prime Minister...
Covid, flu and RSV: what are the risks in Britain this Christmas?
While this year’s festive season may be less gloomy than that of the past two years, experts are warning there are many infectious diseases circulating, urging caution over yuletide mingling. We take a look at the latest stats and advice on how to stay safe. I thought this Christmas...
BBC
Cambridge congestion charge: Will it cut queues and pollution?
Cambridge is at a crossroads - trying to figure out how best to get people around. Should it introduce a congestion charge to fund a huge expansion of the bus network, across the city and into the surrounding districts?. Those behind the plan say it will cut pollution and congestion.
Children in hostels with ex-prisoners up to 55 miles from school, Shelter warns
Children in temporary accommodation are living in cramped conditions and alongside former prisoners, in hostels up to 55 miles away from school, according to a leading housing charity. One 16-year-old from Manchester, who is sharing a single room in an emergency B&B with her mother and two sisters, described having...
India on alert for new variants as Covid wave sweeps China
India's health minister has advised the public to take precautions against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks, as the country remains on alert for potential new variants that could emerge from the wave of infections sweeping neighboring China.
Gizmodo
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
BBC
Train strikes: Walkout brings early end for Christmas Eve services
Rail passengers scrambled to catch the last trains as further strikes ended Christmas Eve services. Some roads were hit with congestion as rail services stopped ahead of a 18:00 GMT walkout by RMT union members. But the AA said disruption was "not as bad as expected" as people headed home...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Three revealing foreign policy developments of 2022
2022 began with Russian President Vladimir Putin's massive escalation toward the long-running war in Ukraine. It ends with Chinese President Xi Jinping's sharp, protest-forced reversal of his "zero-COVID" policy. But what were the most revealing foreign policy moments of the year? Here are three that come to my mind. 1)...
BBC
Ambulance: Mum 'on edge' after boy's wait for urgent help
The mother of a four-year-old boy has said her family is "on edge" after an ambulance took more than 25 minutes to arrive when he had a seizure. Oscar's mother Elizabeth told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show that she could not stop panicking as she waited. Her husband was...
BBC
Scotland's gender reform debate and vote to take place later
The final vote on controversial proposals to make it easier for people in Scotland to change their legally recognised gender will be held later. The Scottish Parliament had been due to vote on the legislation on Wednesday. But with MSPs still debating proposed changes to the bill late at night,...
EU not imposing a “personal carbon credit” system
CLAIM: The European Union is working to create a “personal carbon credit” system in which individuals pay directly for the greenhouse gases they produce. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Spokespersons for the EU’s legislative and executive offices say there has been no consideration of setting up such a system as it seeks to address the impacts of global warming. Climate change policy experts who have been closely watching the process say the EU has been focused on industry-level regulations, rather than ones directly on individuals.
Engadget
Two men allegedly hacked JFK's taxi dispatch system with Russian help
Would you pay a few bucks to skip an interminably long taxi wait line at the airport? That's essentially what Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman did, according to the DOJ, except they focused on taxi drivers. The two men, both from Queens, have been arrested for hacking into JFK's taxi dispatch system with the help of Russian nationals. From September 2019 and September 2021, they charged drivers $10 to jump ahead of JFK's taxi queue. Typically, those cars are sent out depending on their order of arrival.
Washington Examiner
Is Joe Biden the worst thing for human rights since Henry Kissinger?
Last week’s U.S.-African Leaders Summit was the culmination of months of hard work by diplomats at the State Department and National Security Council. It all went out the window with a single photograph : President Joe Biden watching the World Cup with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Liberian President George Weah, and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
BBC
London Underground: Parts of Tube's Central line gets 4G phone signal
Some London Underground passengers travelling between parts of the Central line are now able to receive 4G phone coverage. EE and Vodafone customers between Holland Park and Queensway stations can get coverage in ticket halls, platforms and in the tunnels. The Northern line between Kentish Town and Archway will follow...
BBC
Children’s Tylenol in short supply - here’s what parents can do
A severe season of cold and flu is leading to empty pharmacy shelves and thinning supplies of antibiotics in the US and other parts of the world. Parents are struggling to find children's versions of over-the-counter medicines like Ibuprofen and Tylenol as well as the antibiotic Amoxicillin. Some major pharmacies...
