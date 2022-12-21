ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

NBC Connecticut

Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterford Police Locate Car Involved in Hit-and-Run

Waterford police say they have located the vehicle that hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police. Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who may have information about...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Elderly Woman Killed in West Hartford Hit-and-Run

An 89-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run crash in West Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian who was hit and authorities said she died from injuries sustained during the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Shots Fired at Guilford Home

On Dec. 22, the Guilford Police Department responded to Fernwood Drive for the report of a house being struck by gunfire overnight. The preliminary investigation revealed that the exterior of the residence was struck by several rounds at approximately 11 p.m. At press time, police believe that this was an isolated incident.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT

