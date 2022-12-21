Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run
Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
Windham woman killed in head-on collision involving state trooper: Police
CHAPLIN, Conn. — A Windham woman is dead after a head-on crash with a state trooper, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 6 in Chaplin. According to state police, 33-year-old Lindsey Bidwell was driving west and approaching the intersection with Nyberg Road. While going around...
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
33-Year-Old Driver Dies After Head-On Crash With CT State Police Vehicle
A 33-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a head-on crash with a Connecticut State Police vehicle on Route 6 in Connecticut.The crash happened in the Windham County town of Chaplin at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Connecticut State Police reported.Lindsey Bidwell, of Windham,…
Woman killed, state trooper injured in crash
A woman was killed and a state trooper sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday evening in Chaplin. State police say a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bidwell, 32, of North Windham was traveling west on Route 6
Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
Two arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring two West Springfield officers during chase
Two people from Connecticut will be charged with attempted murder after an alleged shoplifting and injuring two police officers during a chase.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Police Locate Car Involved in Hit-and-Run
Waterford police say they have located the vehicle that hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police. Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who may have information about...
Eyewitness News
Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
NBC Connecticut
Elderly Woman Killed in West Hartford Hit-and-Run
An 89-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run crash in West Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian who was hit and authorities said she died from injuries sustained during the...
zip06.com
Shots Fired at Guilford Home
On Dec. 22, the Guilford Police Department responded to Fernwood Drive for the report of a house being struck by gunfire overnight. The preliminary investigation revealed that the exterior of the residence was struck by several rounds at approximately 11 p.m. At press time, police believe that this was an isolated incident.
Plainfield police search for men allegedly using counterfeit bills at CVS
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police are searching for two men suspected of using counterfeit money at a Plainfield CVS on Thursday evening. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m., Plainfield police responded to a CVS on the report of two black males using counterfeit money to purchase VISA gift cards.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
Eyewitness News
Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
Eyewitness News
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking
WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
Hubbard Park in Meriden closed due to storm damage, expected to re-open Christmas Eve
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday lights show at Hubbard Park in Meriden is closed due to storm damage and the potential for dangerous driving conditions on Friday. The city of Meriden announced that the Festival of Silver Lights Show will be closed from Friday until Saturday at 9 a.m. because of heavy rain, high […]
