Florida WR William Fowles can be a 'spectacular player' for Louisville
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm so far has added two high school wide receivers and two transfers at that position in the Class of 2023. Brohm said there could be more coming to join up with the guys already in that wide receiver room. "We do want to...
St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami
The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
WSVN-TV
American Heritage’s Brown, Miami Central’s Baines sign with Miami Hurricanes
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Student athletes from Northwest Miami-Dade and Plantation high schools are now proud be Miami Hurricanes. Damari Brown with American Heritage School and Ruben Baines with Miami Central High on Wednesday signed with the University of Miami’s football team. Brown and Raines joined 22 others to...
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
caneswarning.com
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
Miami Hurricanes: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position
The Miami Hurricanes signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class during the early signing period, a testament to the recruiting prowess of Mario Cristobal. Miami's class is deep and loaded with talent. Here's a look at the position-by-position grades for the class*: *subject to change based on ...
stateoftheu.com
What is Going On With Cormani McClain?
That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
Mario Cristobal Loves Explosive, Powerful Running Back Combination From Johnson & Fletcher
The Miami Hurricanes landed a dynamic running back duo in the class of 2023 and the Canes head coach describes what they bring to the table.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead loses to St. Thomas - Coach Simpson headed to coaching position at Nebraska
The Homestead Senior High School football team had a very successful. season and made it to the state 3M championship game. But the Broncos lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 38 - 21 in a game played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Homestead Coach Philip Simpson was disappointed with...
westernpawprints.org
Tragic event in Miami hits home
The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!
On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight
Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami
When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
