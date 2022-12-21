ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami

The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight

Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami

When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
