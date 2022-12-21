ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuntry King
2d ago

Well if that's the case, make every able bodied adult crossing our border illegally serve in the military for their citizenship. We'll have more people in our armed forces than anyone judging by how many people are coming.

Trust nobody
3d ago

Playing world police using up our reserves of military stockpile is going to backfire China sitting back watching waiting for perfect opportunity to take Taiwan it looks like it could happen anytime usa is spreading itself really thin once China takes control of shipping lanes off Taiwan coastal waters game over didn't see anyone doing anything about man made military islands by China

Walter L. Tayes
2d ago

The United States and NATO need to create all the alliances possible to confront a China Russia alliance. China and Russia want to expand and over take the United States so they can destroy it. The United States must expand first.

