Well if that's the case, make every able bodied adult crossing our border illegally serve in the military for their citizenship. We'll have more people in our armed forces than anyone judging by how many people are coming.
Playing world police using up our reserves of military stockpile is going to backfire China sitting back watching waiting for perfect opportunity to take Taiwan it looks like it could happen anytime usa is spreading itself really thin once China takes control of shipping lanes off Taiwan coastal waters game over didn't see anyone doing anything about man made military islands by China
The United States and NATO need to create all the alliances possible to confront a China Russia alliance. China and Russia want to expand and over take the United States so they can destroy it. The United States must expand first.
Related
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
Russian TV Warns Frontline Troops Would March on Washington to Win War
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
China's military is designed to defeat America
Putin issues new nuclear threat to the West by readying Yars missile capable of striking US and Britain
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 166