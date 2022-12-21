ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman

A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again

According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide

The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse

If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
Outlander: Season 7 Official Teaser Trailer

Outlander Season 7 will launch summer 2023. STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”
Death Stranding 2: 7 Gameplay Changes We'd Love to See

There’s no denying Death Stranding is one of the most unique games ever made. It may not be for everyone, but Hideo Kojima’s blend of cinema-inspired storytelling alongside a unique “Strand” world has definitely left its mark on the gaming community. But as polished as Death Stranding is, nothing is perfect, and there are a list of things we'd love to see the sequal to a bit differently, or improve upon.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was at the Level of Endgame Originally

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just through the trailers and posters, the fans know that they will see more than 30 variants of Spider-Man. They also know that Miles will go on an interdimensional journey to figure out his identity in the world.
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)

In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
Game Scoop! Gaiden: The Sequel to Video Game 20 Questions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are trying out a variation on Video Game 20 Questions invented by a fan. Play along at home! Happy holidays, and we'll catch you in the New Year!
Of An Age - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
Hideo Kojima Interview: Visiting His New Studio as Kojima Productions Enters Phase 2

Kojima Productions, the studio headed by director Hideo Kojima, celebrated its seventh anniversary on December 16, 2022. It used this opportunity to move its office to a larger floor in the same building, marking a new beginning. In a previous interview with IGN Japan, Kojima compared his previous office to Star Trek's USS Enterprise, and that concept has been carried over to this new location as well. The studio boasts an even bigger white room to house a new 1:1 scale Ludens statue, and you can sense Kojima's desire to set off into new creative waters in its spacious studio, photogrammetry room, and kitchen-lounge area that allows for large-scale socializing.
Movie Studios Can Now be Sued for Deceptive Trailers

Thanks to a new ruling, deceptive movie trailers may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled on Tuesday that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers. The case stems involved the 2019 movie Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a man in a world without the Beatles.
Avatar: James Cameron Shot Sequels Back-To-Back to Avoid ‘Stranger Things Effect’; Man Dies While Watching Film in India

James Cameron says he shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 back-to-back to avoid what he called the “Stranger Things effect.”. Speaking to EW, Cameron said Avatar’s actors, such as Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, was seven years old when cast as Tuk. She is now 13, while 18-year-old Jack Champion was 12 when cast as Spider. He doesn’t want the actors to look older than their characters in the upcoming sequels, so he already shot the third film and the first act of the fourth film.
God of War: Ragnarok New Game+ Mode To Arrive in Spring 2023; GoW Series to be 'Incredibly True to the Source Material'

Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.

