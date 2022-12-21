ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

North Carolina town of Boone wants state high court review in sales tax case

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zkwyc_0jqKFJGi00

(The Center Square) — Officials in Boone are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to weigh in on a Watauga County sales tax system they claim is costing the town $2 million per year.

The Town of Boone filed a petition for discretionary review with the high court this week that alleges Watauga County concocted an illegal "kickback scheme" when it switched how it distributes sales taxes in 2013.

The request filed on Tuesday follows a unanimous decision in November by three-judge state Court of Appeals panel that found Boone did not have legal standing to challenge Watauga County’s new sales tax system.

The request, which the Supreme Court is not obligated to grant, explains that the General Assembly gives counties a choice between only per capita and ad valorem methods of distributing sales tax revenues.

"The state will either remit the sales tax based on the proportion of population living in each part of the county (per capita), or else the state will remit in proportion to the property tax value in each part of the county (ad valorem)," wrote Boone attorney Troy Shelton.

Watauga County used the per capita method for over two decades because it resulted in the best outcome for the county, but "the county then realized it could do even better if it concocted a third entrée that the state had not put on the menu," according to the petition.

County officials convinced two towns — Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain — that they would receive more under the ad valorem method to return a portion of the increase if the county switched, which resulted in more tax money for both the county and the towns.

"The towns did not come out as much ahead as the General Assembly intended by the ad valorem method, but they still did better than they had under the existing per capita method," Shelton wrote. "The County, however, realized a windfall. The County leveraged its decision-making power to create a kickback scheme, which routed millions of extra sales tax dollars to itself."

Boone officials contend the "home-brewed allocation scheme" has since cost the town over $10 million in sales tax revenues.

The petition argues the appeals court errored in finding that Boone and a local taxpayer lacked standing to challenge the county’s sales tax scheme and warned of the consequences if the Supreme Court neglects to take up the case.

"If the decision below stands, it will embolden other counties to enrich themselves to the detriment of their municipalities," the filing read. "The choice between ad valorem and per capita always create winners and losers. The decision below teaches counties how to create those winners and losers, all the while ensuring that the county itself always wins."

Boone officials believe the appeals court decision "is irreconcilable with the standards for standing announced by'' the Supreme Court, and allege that without further review it would prevent locals from challenging similar schemes in other counties.

"By immunizing the County’s kickback scheme from judicial review, the courts below abdicated their duty to say what the law is," the petition read. "That abdication costs Boone and its taxpayers dearly. And if the decision below is allowed to stand, it will encourage mischief across our state."

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Friday December 23, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-222000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Wind Chill Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – December 23-24, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-WVZ042>044-507-508-220245- /O.NEW.KRNK.WC.A.0001.221223T1100Z-221224T1800Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs,. Quinwood, Duo, and Rainelle.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Arrested In Alexander County

29-year old Erin Marie Mecimore of Hickory was arrested on Monday in Alexander County. She was served arrest warrants for failure to appear on a charge of assault with serious injury with a minor present. Mecimore was a also served warrants for probation violation. She has been released with a secured bond of $8,000 and is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on January 9th 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Major Meth Haul In Caldwell County

On December 16th, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders

A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
STONY POINT, NC
993thex.com

Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus

A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

WCSO: Body found in Damascus, Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A body was discovered in Damascus, Virginia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated that a body was recovered from a wooded area inside the Town of Damascus by the Damascus Police Department, the WCSO and the Virginia State Police. The […]
DAMASCUS, VA
wjhl.com

Winter weather tonight for the NC mountains and parts of Southwest Virginia

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow. This will set the stage for a wintery mix and ice. The low will be 35 degrees.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy