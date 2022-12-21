North Carolina town of Boone wants state high court review in sales tax case

(The Center Square) — Officials in Boone are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to weigh in on a Watauga County sales tax system they claim is costing the town $2 million per year.

The Town of Boone filed a petition for discretionary review with the high court this week that alleges Watauga County concocted an illegal "kickback scheme" when it switched how it distributes sales taxes in 2013.

The request filed on Tuesday follows a unanimous decision in November by three-judge state Court of Appeals panel that found Boone did not have legal standing to challenge Watauga County’s new sales tax system.

The request, which the Supreme Court is not obligated to grant, explains that the General Assembly gives counties a choice between only per capita and ad valorem methods of distributing sales tax revenues.

"The state will either remit the sales tax based on the proportion of population living in each part of the county (per capita), or else the state will remit in proportion to the property tax value in each part of the county (ad valorem)," wrote Boone attorney Troy Shelton.

Watauga County used the per capita method for over two decades because it resulted in the best outcome for the county, but "the county then realized it could do even better if it concocted a third entrée that the state had not put on the menu," according to the petition.

County officials convinced two towns — Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain — that they would receive more under the ad valorem method to return a portion of the increase if the county switched, which resulted in more tax money for both the county and the towns.

"The towns did not come out as much ahead as the General Assembly intended by the ad valorem method, but they still did better than they had under the existing per capita method," Shelton wrote. "The County, however, realized a windfall. The County leveraged its decision-making power to create a kickback scheme, which routed millions of extra sales tax dollars to itself."

Boone officials contend the "home-brewed allocation scheme" has since cost the town over $10 million in sales tax revenues.

The petition argues the appeals court errored in finding that Boone and a local taxpayer lacked standing to challenge the county’s sales tax scheme and warned of the consequences if the Supreme Court neglects to take up the case.

"If the decision below stands, it will embolden other counties to enrich themselves to the detriment of their municipalities," the filing read. "The choice between ad valorem and per capita always create winners and losers. The decision below teaches counties how to create those winners and losers, all the while ensuring that the county itself always wins."

Boone officials believe the appeals court decision "is irreconcilable with the standards for standing announced by'' the Supreme Court, and allege that without further review it would prevent locals from challenging similar schemes in other counties.

"By immunizing the County’s kickback scheme from judicial review, the courts below abdicated their duty to say what the law is," the petition read. "That abdication costs Boone and its taxpayers dearly. And if the decision below is allowed to stand, it will encourage mischief across our state."