Western Illinois University Accounting Alumna Launches New Scholarship

Accounting students at Western Illinois University will soon have a new scholarship opportunity, thanks to the generosity of alumna Judy Baker, ‘71, ‘72. Baker, who graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Accounting, and her master’s degree in Accountancy, has enjoyed a decades-long career in the accounting field, and it all started with her training at WIU.
Western Illinois University Names Summer Stipend Award Recipients

MACOMB/Moline, IL — The Western Illinois University Foundation, and the Office of Sponsored Projects have awarded eight stipends to WIU faculty for Summer 2023. The grants, which amount to almost $26,000, provide opportunities for faculty to engage in projects leading to the professional advancement of the proposal writer, and the enhancement of WIU in the areas of teaching, research and creative activity.
Western Illinois University Psychology Graduates Prepare for Upcoming Internships

Western Illinois University graduate students from the School Psychology program met recently to prepare for potential internship positions, beginning in 2023. Graduate students from the Specialist in School Psychology program meet annually with district psychologists and administrators to discuss internship, graduate assistantship and practicum opportunities. Since the start of the pandemic, student-faculty meet-and-greets were forced to shift from an in-person format to virtual meetings.
