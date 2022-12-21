Prince Harry to Sit for Major New Interview to Discuss His Tell-All Book

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here.

Move over, Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry is about to have another big sit-down interview to promote his upcoming memoir, Spare.

Many royal aficionados already have their calendars marked for the release date for the Duke of Sussex’s new tell-all book, which is set to hit bookshelves everywhere on January 10, 2023.

Not only will the royal be going on a book tour to promote his memoir (which is available for pre-order on Amazon, btw), but he will also be sitting down with CNN reporter Anderson Cooper on January 8 to talk about the novel in depth.

“There are fears Harry will use the CNN interview to take aim at the royals and give viewers a preview of some of the more dramatic claims that are to come in the book,” a report by The Mirror read.

The sit-down interview will also be featured in a broadcast segment of the CBS long-running show 60 Minutes. An anonymous source told The Daily Mail that both Harry and Cooper have a strong level of “trust” with one another.

“This would be a coup for Mr. Cooper, and it fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a primetime Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch.”

Back in October, the book’s publisher Penguin Random House shared that Spare will be “raw, unflinching honesty” and it will be filled with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royal fans will see a very vulnerable side of the prince. The memoir’s description takes readers back to the day of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 when a young Prince Harry was grieving the loss of his mother.

We’re already counting down the days.

