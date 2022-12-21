ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry to Sit for Major New Interview to Discuss His Tell-All Book

By Karelle Mckay
 3 days ago

Move over, Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry is about to have another big sit-down interview to promote his upcoming memoir, Spare.

Many royal aficionados already have their calendars marked for the release date for the Duke of Sussex’s new tell-all book, which is set to hit bookshelves everywhere on January 10, 2023.

Not only will the royal be going on a book tour to promote his memoir (which is available for pre-order on Amazon, btw), but he will also be sitting down with CNN reporter Anderson Cooper on January 8 to talk about the novel in depth.

“There are fears Harry will use the CNN interview to take aim at the royals and give viewers a preview of some of the more dramatic claims that are to come in the book,” a report by The Mirror read.

The sit-down interview will also be featured in a broadcast segment of the CBS long-running show 60 Minutes. An anonymous source told The Daily Mail that both Harry and Cooper have a strong level of “trust” with one another.

“This would be a coup for Mr. Cooper, and it fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a primetime Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtmRu_0jqKFEr500

Back in October, the book’s publisher Penguin Random House shared that Spare will be “raw, unflinching honesty” and it will be filled with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royal fans will see a very vulnerable side of the prince. The memoir’s description takes readers back to the day of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 when a young Prince Harry was grieving the loss of his mother.

We’re already counting down the days.

