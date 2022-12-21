ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to insane Colts quarterback decision

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
For the third time this season, the Indianapolis Colts are making a change at starting quarterback as the team has decided that veteran quarterback Nick Foles will start over former starting quarterback Matt Ryan in this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers .

The team announced the decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of Nick Foles on Wednesday afternoon.

“Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND,” the team announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

For the Colts, this is the third time the team has made a change at quarterback. Earlier in the season, former head coach Frank Reich benched Matt Ryan in favor of former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. However, after Reich was fired, interim head coach Jeff Saturday benched Ehlinger and reinstated Matt Ryan as the team’s starter. Now it’s Saturday benching Ryan, this time in favor of Nick Foles.

It’s certainly an interesting situation, and the NFL world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

“Weird move if you’re trying to tank since Foles is better than Ryan,” Alex Insdorf said on Twitter .

“They’d be in the playoffs if they would of started him in the beginning of the year. Starting two bums over the legend. Embarrassing. He’s about to make sure the Eagles get a better draft pick. Chargers are done, ya hear me?” Big Gene said on Twitter.

“Jeff ain’t serious about keeping this job… He’s gone at the end of the year,” another fan said on Twitter.

The Colts take on the Chargers on Monday night.

Rick H
3d ago

They should finish with Ehlinger. Get the kid some experience to see where he stands for next season. There's nothing more to lose this year except draft position

4
Karen
2d ago

You know Ryan put 33 points on the board. That’s enough to win most games. Who is responsible for keeping the other team from catching up???? Anybody???? That’s right, the defense.

