mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
hawaiinewsnow.com
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to seek 2-year extension to deadline for selecting new landfill site
hawaiinewsnow.com
Volunteers shower homeless families with gifts, good food ... and lots of Christmas aloha
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Laughter and music filled the IHS Women’s and Family Shelter on Friday. Volunteers brought holiday cheer to 16 houseless families — each with a different story — all trying to get back on their feet. They made holiday cards and keychains and enjoyed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
hawaiinewsnow.com
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
hawaiinewsnow.com
City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is seeking a two-year extension to a state Land Use Commission order that it select a new site for a 90-acre municipal landfill by the end of 2022. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. “This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. That’s according to the head of Oahu’s emergency management. And that uncomfortable reality prompted Dotty Kelly Paddock and Ella Siroskey to lead an effort to build a more...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard, National Guard pitch in to bolster medical airlift capacity for neighbor islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii Life Flight services remain suspended following last Thursday’s crash off Maui, the Coast Guard and National Guard are stepping up to transport emergency medical patients. Hawaii Life Flight, meanwhile, could start flying again in a day or two. The U.S. Coast Guard’s C-130 Hercules...
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive. New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
