Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
What Happened to Beverly D’Angelo? Where the ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Star Is Now
Golden Globe nominee Beverly D’Angelo became a familiar face around Christmastime thanks to her role as Ellen Griswold in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. She appeared in multiple films throughout the franchise before undergoing a huge change in her personal life in 2001. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the holiday film maven.
tvinsider.com
A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’
One of Chicago Med’s original doctors departs with a wedding farewell. Gone for good after this week: The CW’s Stargirl. Season finales include The Amazing Race, returning to the U.S. for its final leg, and Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. Comedy great Jane Curtin guests on ABC’s The Conners.
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
NBC announced a return date for "Law & Order" starring Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Mehcad Brooks.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0