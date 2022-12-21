ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“Superman” Josh Allen sign erected in Buffalo

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its Josh Allen!

A new sign of the Buffalo Bills quarterback has been placed at the intersection of Clark and Kent streets in Buffalo. A video of the sign being made and posted appeared on Twitter Tuesday.

The sign replicates Allen’s leap over the Miami Dolphins’ defensive line for a two-point conversion following a late passing touchdown to Dawson Knox.

While the sign displays a “Superman Josh Allen,” Allen recently compared Knox to Superman following his touchdown during the Jets game on Dec. 11.

“He [Knox] made a heck of Superman heroic performance-type drive,” Allen said.

The sign is not the first of its kind this season.

Following the Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a sign of Allen was placed on Hertel Avenue, prompting Bills fans to refer to the street as “Hurdle Avenue.”

The “Hurdle Avenue” sign was eventually taken down and auctioned off with funds benefiting Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The Bills defeated both the Jets and the Dolphins, clinching a spot in the playoffs and remaining at the top of the AFC East Division.

Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the win against the Dolphins.

The Bills play the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve, aiming to secure their third straight AFC East Title.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

