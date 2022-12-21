Read full article on original website
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Holiday gifting that is making a difference
HERS was created by a mom on a mission. One, to have a career that allowed her to have some flexibility in her schedule so that she could meet the needs of her children and to create a boutique where people could feel great about their purchases. At HERS, we strive to empower other women-owned businesses and carry mostly products created by women. We also have brands that are socially conscious and give back in some way. Lastly, we give back ourselves to local charities so that we can enrich our own community.
How certain drinks can lower your risk of diabetes
Diabetes is on the rise. In fact, more than one in three people in the U.S. have prediabetes, the condition that leads to diabetes. “Often, if the blood sugars are borderline, people don’t know,” said Dr. Amber Champion, an endocrinologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Research...
‘Exponential’ rise in respiratory viruses causes medicine shortage, strain on health care system
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s peak flu season and most of the county is feeling it. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, 43 states are dealing with “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, and the demand is putting a strain on over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Tamiflu -- especially children’s medications -- as seasonal infections increase across the U.S.
