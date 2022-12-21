ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Hints ‘Not All Is Always as It Seems’ After Kody Split: ‘Much More to the Story’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQ2JM_0jqKCx1n00

Behind-the-scenes battles? Sister Wives star Meri Brown hinted that fans may not know all the details of her split from Kody Brown .

"Not all is always as it seems," the California native, 51, wrote in the caption of a cryptic Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, December 21. "Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we've created, or what we want to believe. It's not always about what you're looking at but also where you're looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths."

Meri concluded: "Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVrx9_0jqKCx1n00
Meri Brown and Kody Brown. Youtube

In the photo, the TLC personality held an open book up to her face. "There's so much more to the story," read text printed across the image.

Fans sounded off in the comments section, with one social media user even encouraging Meri to write a book about her experience in the polygamist family. Another follower pointed out that Meri "judged" Christine Brown for leaving her own plural marriage to Kody despite eventually making the same choice.

Meri seemingly weighed in on fans' responses to her breakup via her Instagram Story, sharing a quote that read: "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is perspective not the truth."

The Becoming Sister Wives coauthor was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, when the duo divorced in order for the Wyoming native to legally wed Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Despite the relationship shakeup, Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual union .

Throughout 17 seasons of Sister Wives , viewers watched Meri and the businessman weather their fair share of ups and downs. During part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, December 18, the twosome confirmed their split after 32 years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBIEB_0jqKCx1n00
The Brown's at the Hard Rock Hotel's 25th Anniversary, October 2015. Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

"I don't really consider myself married to Meri," the patriarch confessed. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me."

Meri appeared to be surprised by Kody's admission. "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult. We didn't talk.' ... And then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" she said. "He just made the decision. I have never heard him say that to me."

Along with Meri and Robyn, Kody was spiritually married to Christine, 50, and Janelle Brown . Nearly one year after the Cooking With Just Christine star announced her split in November 2021 , Janelle, 53, revealed she and Kody were also separated .

Before confirming the end of their marriage, Kody and Meri were candid about their struggles . "In plural marriage, I don't feel like I've got the right to say, 'This is over, this is ending,'" he exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021. "I have dominion over my own body and where I'm at but I'm not in a place where, like, I can say, 'Hey, I'm divorcing you.' I can't do that. ... There's other double standards that we have in the family that we sort of tolerate. And that other double standard is I don't get to leave, but they can."

