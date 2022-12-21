Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have completed the signing of Molde forward David Datro Fofana.
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
SB Nation
Lampard confident Everton can match Jordan Pickford’s ambitions despite transfer speculation
Frank Lampard is confident Jordan Pickford will sign a new long-term contract at Everton and that the club can match the England No.1’s ambitions. Pickford has 18 months remaining on his current contract and the Toffees will not want the former Sunderland goalkeeper to enter the final year of his deal or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.
Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Against Liverpool After Sublime First Touch
This was Mahrez's first ever goal against Liverpool. He famously missed a penalty at Anfield in 2018.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
Manchester United In Talks To Sign Enzo Fernandez & Willing To Trigger Release Clause
Manchester United are now said to be overtaking Liverpool in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez.
FanSided
