NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO