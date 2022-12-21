Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NC school superintendent selected finalist at Ralston
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City school superintendent is among finalists for the job at Ralston Public Schools. Mark Fritch was selected as a finalist by the Ralston Board of Education Wednesday along with Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge and Cecilia Wilken. Buckingham is the current assistant superintendent for Ralston....
News Channel Nebraska
Missouri River ice jam impacting Atchison water
NEBRASKA CITY - Kansas City news agencies are reporting that an ice jam from Nebraska is causing the Missouri River to back up. Officials in Atchison, Kan., are asking people to limit water usage. The city says the river has reached a level too low for regular intake pumps to...
farmerpublishing.com
New Arrival: Penelope Jean Hale
Trevor and McKenzie Hale, Rock Port, Missouri, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Penelope Jean, born November 14, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Penelope weighed seven pounds, five ounces. Her siblings are Abbie Hale, 22; Macie Hale, 19; Ryzer Hale, 13; Briella Benson, 10; and Bristol Benson, 7. Maternal grandparents are David Green and Danielle Miller, Maryville, Missouri, and the late Cindy Pickering Noble, Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are Skeeter and Kristie Hale, Rock Port.Maternal great-grandparents are Gordon Green and Betty Hill, Tarkio, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraska Man Arrested Tuesday in Holt County on Driving Trio
Troopers report the arrest of a Nebraska man Tuesday in Holt County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Hastings, Nebraska resident Donnie R. Wiggins on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – a second offense.
News Channel Nebraska
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
News Channel Nebraska
Missouri River drops to unusual low
NEBRASKA CITY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hydrologic gauge at Nebraska City showed a low of 3 feet for the Missouri River Wednesday. The measurement was the 20 feet lower than its peak in 2019 and the lowest in three decades, according to statistics posted online. National Weather Service records show six measurements below three feet and 11 below 2 feet since 1960. The river dropped to 2.8 feet in 1976 ad 1.4 feet in 1989.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County gives go-ahead, for upgrading Big Blue River bridge
BEATRICE – A Norfolk company has been selected to upgrade an important bridge in Gage County, near DeWitt. The Gage County Board has approved the bid of Theisen Construction, Inc. for a total of $444,000. The company, which specializes in bridge construction, submitted the only bid for the project.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell
BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City initiating home improvements
FALLS CITY – Falls City is directing $100,000 from its federal pandemic relief funds to strengthen its push for housing rejuvenation. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum said a recent housing study contained some unsettling numbers for Falls City, like 15 percent of all housing units are vacant and 12 percent are designated as blighted. He said many houses have been vacant for long periods of time and at least 70 are no longer connected to utilities.
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
News Channel Nebraska
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
