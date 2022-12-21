ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Pieper inks with Iowa

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Kade Pieper became one of two northeast Nebraska football standouts to travel one state to the east for college football, signing with Iowa Wednesday. Pieper, a lineman from Class C-2 state champion Norfolk Catholic, gave his signature to the Hawkeyes, the same day that Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer signed with Iowa State.
NORFOLK, NE
AdWeek

Jessica Bowman Joins Iowa Station as Afternoon Anchor

Jessica Bowman has joined Sioux City, Iowa NBC affiliate KTIV as an afternoon anchor. “I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” said Bowman. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keeping Siouxland viewers informed.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Hoskins gets new safety equipment courtesy of grant

HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is getting some new safety equipment thanks to funds from a Nebraska-based grant. The Village of Hoskins recently purchased safety barricades using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Diane Doffin, Hoskins Village Clerk, applied for the grant for the Wayne County village.
HOSKINS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Dec. 21, 1972

From the December 21, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. Santa Claus drove a car and came several days early for some young Native American children in Macy this week. Santa was played by five students at Wayne State College who spearheaded a drive which resulted in collecting three car loads of food, toys and clothing for Omaha Native Americans in need in the Thurston County community.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Columbus man jailed following Monday accident

— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

City Council strike down parks and recreation master plan

NORFOLK - The master plan to renovate and update city parks around Norfolk was ultimately struck down by the City Council at Monday’s meeting. Parks and recreation director Nathan Powell went through processes like this while in Mitchell, South Dakota. He says these plans helped out their community in a big way.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs

NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
KCAU 9 News

Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk emergency snow route parking procedures in event of a snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Like many communities in Nebraska, a special parking ban would go into effect if Norfolk issues a snow emergency. Emergency snow routes are plowed first to keep essential services functioning during major snow events, and residential streets are plowed immediately after. The designated emergency snow routes are...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA

