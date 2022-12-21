As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. Nominations are due December 31. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO