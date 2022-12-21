Read full article on original website
Local business Christmas trees 2022
Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
SSISD board briefs for December 16, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022. A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band were recognized for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. Lidia Mejia and Ana...
33rd annual law enforcement & first responder appreciation banquet approaches by Butch Burney
It’s that time of year again for us to show our appreciation for our local Law Enforcement and Emergency Responders. Our 2023 event will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Hopkins County Civic Center and will include opportunities for Law Enforcement and First Responders to enjoy our traditional “Thank You” meal.
Wreaths Across America 2022
Wreaths Across America came to several local cemeteries to lay wreaths at the graves of Hopkins County soldiers. Pictured: City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Greenview Cemetery in Brashear. Greenview 143 veterans honored. Organized: Jan Kimmel. Speakers: Chris Utt, veteran USMC and Justin Darrow, US Navy. Photos by Kacey Chicas and...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Ask your provider for a referral.
Livestock and forage education year-in-review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala themed Stilettos and Stetsons in 2023
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
Land Tracts for Sale That Multiple Generations Can Enjoy
Plenty of tracts are available for your whole family to enjoy for generations to come. Below are just some of the ones in and around Hopkins County. 🏡. 1. Northern Hopkins County. Perfect wooded mix of rugged, mature oaks and well manicured pastures on 107 acres with North Caney Creek...
Chamber Connection for 12/14 by Butch Burney
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. Nominations are due December 31. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas Hosts Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO
The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family & Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family & Community Health program.
COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS TO HOST 2nd ANNUAL AMETEUR CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Communities In Schools-Sulphur Springs is a non-profit organization that works within Sulphur Springs ISD to help students stay in school and achieve in life. The school-based coordinators work with teachers and school staff to identify and address challenges students face in school and at home. Some of the most common needs students have are related to basic necessities.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
Kiwanis, Lions build Cumby ramp
The Kiwanis club built another ramp in Cumby this Saturday. The Lion’s Club also helped with the construction of the sections before installation. For more information please visit TexasRamps.com. Contributed by Allison Libby-Thesing.
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
