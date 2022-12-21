ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Assault in Saugerties injured local business owners, one suspect apprehended

Weeks ago, on Dec. 6, 2022, Saugerties police were dispatched to Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Dr. in Barclay Heights after receiving a report of “two individuals assaulting the business owners”. Today police announced both suspects have been identified, with one arrested (Joseph M. Wilson, 30, of Saugerties) and the other (Robert Nuzzo, 28, of Lake Katrine) having been issued a warrant after likely leaving the state.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid

Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine

MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting

SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen driver leads police on high-speed chase on I-684

PUTNAM COUNTY – State Police arrested two men after a high-speed chase on I-684 on Monday. Troopers have charged the 18-year-old driver with the misdemeanors of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest. His passenger, 21-year-old Bronx resident Javier Pichardo was charged with the misdemeanors of obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Cops: Drunk driver passed out in car had gun, drugs

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Byram Township police say a man found passed out in a car led officers to drugs and a handgun. On Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Cranberry Ledge Road. When the officers arrived, they found Thomas A. Buhlinger Jr. in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, police said.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy