Assault in Saugerties injured local business owners, one suspect apprehended
Weeks ago, on Dec. 6, 2022, Saugerties police were dispatched to Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Dr. in Barclay Heights after receiving a report of “two individuals assaulting the business owners”. Today police announced both suspects have been identified, with one arrested (Joseph M. Wilson, 30, of Saugerties) and the other (Robert Nuzzo, 28, of Lake Katrine) having been issued a warrant after likely leaving the state.
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Police say two of the suspects in the robbery are teenagers.
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
News 12
Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid
Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
News 12
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Two people are facing burglary charges in Poughkeepsie. Officers were called out to Ivy Terrace for a report of a burglary in process. When they arrived, someone nearby told them about a suspicious car in the neighborhood. Police found the car shortly after. Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
Charges may be upgraded in alleged drunk driving death of Orange County paramedic
Police say the 58-year-old was hit on Friday by a Ford pickup truck while she crossed Robinson Avenue in the city of Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Police: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for robbery for 2nd time this month
The father of a 6-year-old Saugerties girl who was found hidden with her mother under a staircase in her grandfather's home has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Man arrested for Rockland County burglary, also has 2 active warrants and bench warrant
Ramapo police arrested an un-named 27-year-old man for trying to burglarize a home in the Hillcrest area on Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting
SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Teen driver leads police on high-speed chase on I-684
PUTNAM COUNTY – State Police arrested two men after a high-speed chase on I-684 on Monday. Troopers have charged the 18-year-old driver with the misdemeanors of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest. His passenger, 21-year-old Bronx resident Javier Pichardo was charged with the misdemeanors of obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
wrnjradio.com
Cops: Drunk driver passed out in car had gun, drugs
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Byram Township police say a man found passed out in a car led officers to drugs and a handgun. On Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Cranberry Ledge Road. When the officers arrived, they found Thomas A. Buhlinger Jr. in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, police said.
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
Hudson Valley Post
