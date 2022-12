State hosts the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday December 29th at 8:00 p.m. The game will be aired on the ACC Network. State has a 48 to 37 record against Duke having opened the gap under Coach Moore which stood at 40-35 after Duke's home 83-70 win in February of 2014. State won the first 15 games against Duke while Duke won 10 in a row from 2001 to 2007. That ten game win streak under then coach Gail Goestenkors ended in the 2007 ACC tournament when State defeated unbeaten Duke in the semi-finals.

