City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
mibiz.com
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Fox17
Kent County emergency manager: 'The timing of this event is terrible'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before a single flake fell, Kent County Emergency Manager Matt Groesser was making his days about preparedness. “We’ve had three or four days to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with that amount of time to get the word out, make sure everybody understood what this is going to be.”
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
secondwavemedia.com
Major wastewater infrastructure project to move forward in 2023
A major water infrastructure project will move forward in 2023 after lining up $60 million in state funding. It’s a major win for Greater Muskegon Economic Development and Lakeshore Advantage, in partnership with Muskegon County. Together they shepherded the project through a long approval process that included gaining the...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
What’s going on off Byron Center Avenue? Developer has major plans
KENT COUNTY, MI — A new 178-unit apartment project is set to break ground in Wyoming next year. The apartments will be located on the north side of 52nd Street SW, east of Byron Center Avenue. The 11.79-acre property is southwest of The Pines Golf Course and will house a total of 15 buildings.
City of Portage more than doubles water connection rates for 2023, ups sewer fees by 71%
PORTAGE, MI — Special assessment rate hikes heading into 2023 have multiple residents frustrated in a Portage neighborhood that is expected to get connected to city sewer and water next year. At the Portage City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the council unanimously approved rate hikes of 124%...
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
