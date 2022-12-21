ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent County emergency manager: 'The timing of this event is terrible'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before a single flake fell, Kent County Emergency Manager Matt Groesser was making his days about preparedness. “We’ve had three or four days to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with that amount of time to get the word out, make sure everybody understood what this is going to be.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees

PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Major wastewater infrastructure project to move forward in 2023

A major water infrastructure project will move forward in 2023 after lining up $60 million in state funding. It’s a major win for Greater Muskegon Economic Development and Lakeshore Advantage, in partnership with Muskegon County. Together they shepherded the project through a long approval process that included gaining the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI

