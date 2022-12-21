Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program has opened its next recruitment period until January 15, 2023.
easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair for multiple positions
The City of Richmond's Sheriff's Office is holding an on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and there are multiple positions waiting to be filled.
Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022
Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well
As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.” “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became the new chair of the embattled […] The post New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
peninsulachronicle.com
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
nkccnews.com
Charles City bike ordinance comes with restrictions; decision deferred on solar facility
Organizations that are looking to use roads in Charles City County for bike races will now have to go through the process of a public hearing before being decided on by the county. Charles City’s Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance 3-0 on the new regulations during the Dec. 22...
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Mother 'overwhelmed with joy' after repair shop gives her a free car
Christmas arrived early for a Richmond-area mother of three. Anshanae Richardson arrived at Certified Auto Repair in Henrico County on Friday and was surprised to learn she won a free car.
NBC12
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash
New legislation to protect personal data goes into effect Jan. 1. In today’s digitally-driven age, it’s become harder for consumers to keep personal data private. On January 1, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act goes into effect to give consumers some power back.
Four people injured in Virginia Route 150 single-car crash, state police investigating
Four people are in the hospital with injuries on Tuesday evening after a car ran off Route 150 and crashed into a cement barrier.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
Virginia officers to crack down on drunk driving during holiday season
In the greater Richmond area, 17 different law enforcement agencies will conduct over 100 patrols and nearly a dozen sobriety checkpoints between now and the New Year.
iheart.com
Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person
One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
NBC12
Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
