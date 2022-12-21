ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
easternshorepost.com

Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award

Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond

The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well

As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.” “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became the new chair of the embattled […] The post New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
mocoshow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash

New legislation to protect personal data goes into effect Jan. 1. In today’s digitally-driven age, it’s become harder for consumers to keep personal data private. On January 1, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act goes into effect to give consumers some power back.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
iheart.com

Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person

One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
HOPEWELL, VA

