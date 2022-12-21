ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kmaland.com

LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake

(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

The gift of coaching: Ruby Meylan holds youth softball camp

OMAHA, Neb. — Ruby Meylan is giving the gift of coaching this holiday season. The former Skutt Catholic Skyhawk and current University of Washington pitcher held her first hitting and pitching camp on Friday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton beats Butler, snaps 6-game losing streak

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton snapped its six-game losing streak on Thursday night as they took down Butler, 78-56, for their first Big East win of the season. The Jays received a big boost as junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an illness.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine treats at least 7 for cold exposure this week

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerously cold weather is staying in the Metro through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures have already sent at least seven people to Nebraska Medicine for cold exposure treatments. The biggest concerns outside are wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia, especially with the wind chills we have been seeing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions

OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston Public Schools announces 4 finalists in superintendent search

RALSTON, Neb. — Ralston Public Schools announced Thursday four finalists in their search for a superintendent. At a meeting Wednesday night, the Ralston Board of Education selected Mark Fritch, Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge, and Cecilia Wilken as finalists in the search. Fritch is currently the superintendent for Nebraska City...
RALSTON, NE
KETV.com

'Really busy': Omaha's local stores see holiday sales spike

OMAHA, Neb. — Consumer spending rose by only .1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. That, after it surged .9% in October. Some shoppers are stretching their budgets to stock up on last minute gifts. Even with inflation, though, many are committed to shopping small. Local shops...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha advocates say response to PACE investigation is 'unfair'

OMAHA, Neb. — People in South Omaha are defending the reputation of PACE, the nonprofit organization whose building was searched in an ongoing FBIinvestigation. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the community engagement group "may have been used for criminal activity." Advocates say the weight of his words, and the response from the mayor, have been unfair toward the local Latino community.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Who's in charge of Omaha? Festersen acting mayor in winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — The week before the holidays is usually quiet for Omaha city officials. But Christmas vacations and an FBI search warrant in south Omaha forced responsibility to change hands among three leaders this week. City council president and acting mayor Pete Festersen returned from a planned out-of-state...
OMAHA, NE

