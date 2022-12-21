OMAHA, Neb. — People in South Omaha are defending the reputation of PACE, the nonprofit organization whose building was searched in an ongoing FBIinvestigation. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the community engagement group "may have been used for criminal activity." Advocates say the weight of his words, and the response from the mayor, have been unfair toward the local Latino community.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO