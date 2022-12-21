Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kmaland.com
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
KETV.com
The gift of coaching: Ruby Meylan holds youth softball camp
OMAHA, Neb. — Ruby Meylan is giving the gift of coaching this holiday season. The former Skutt Catholic Skyhawk and current University of Washington pitcher held her first hitting and pitching camp on Friday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
KETV.com
Creighton beats Butler, snaps 6-game losing streak
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton snapped its six-game losing streak on Thursday night as they took down Butler, 78-56, for their first Big East win of the season. The Jays received a big boost as junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an illness.
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
KETV.com
New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine treats at least 7 for cold exposure this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerously cold weather is staying in the Metro through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures have already sent at least seven people to Nebraska Medicine for cold exposure treatments. The biggest concerns outside are wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia, especially with the wind chills we have been seeing.
KETV.com
Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
KETV.com
Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol troopers assist more than 500 stranded motorists during this week's snow, cold
LINCOLN, Neb. — State troopers have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week's snow and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Thursday, troopers assisted 306 motorists and aided 211 more on Wednesday, the state patrol said. A majority of those occurred along...
KETV.com
Ralston Public Schools announces 4 finalists in superintendent search
RALSTON, Neb. — Ralston Public Schools announced Thursday four finalists in their search for a superintendent. At a meeting Wednesday night, the Ralston Board of Education selected Mark Fritch, Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge, and Cecilia Wilken as finalists in the search. Fritch is currently the superintendent for Nebraska City...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed," Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
KETV.com
'Really busy': Omaha's local stores see holiday sales spike
OMAHA, Neb. — Consumer spending rose by only .1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. That, after it surged .9% in October. Some shoppers are stretching their budgets to stock up on last minute gifts. Even with inflation, though, many are committed to shopping small. Local shops...
KETV.com
South Omaha advocates say response to PACE investigation is 'unfair'
OMAHA, Neb. — People in South Omaha are defending the reputation of PACE, the nonprofit organization whose building was searched in an ongoing FBIinvestigation. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the community engagement group "may have been used for criminal activity." Advocates say the weight of his words, and the response from the mayor, have been unfair toward the local Latino community.
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
DNA helps identify Minnesota cold case victim as 25-year-old man from Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Omaha. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the...
KETV.com
Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
KETV.com
Who's in charge of Omaha? Festersen acting mayor in winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — The week before the holidays is usually quiet for Omaha city officials. But Christmas vacations and an FBI search warrant in south Omaha forced responsibility to change hands among three leaders this week. City council president and acting mayor Pete Festersen returned from a planned out-of-state...
KETV.com
KETV's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney share special holiday reading of 'The Night Before Christmas'
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney teamed up for a special reading of a holiday classic. Watch the video above to see their rendition of "The Night Before Christmas."
KETV.com
'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
Comments / 0