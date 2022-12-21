ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cameron's 18 lead Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 113-52

ABILENE, Texas (AP) Tobias Cameron's 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Howard Payne 113-52 on Wednesday night. Cameron added seven rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-5). Cameron Steele added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Airion Simmons shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
ABILENE, TX
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Shines with 11 assists Friday

McCollum contributed 17 points (5-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Thunder. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (COVID-19) and Brandon Ingram (toe), so they had to lean heavily on McCollum as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win

Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in terms of peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely

Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game

Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss

Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday

Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
DENVER, CO
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads Clippers in loss

Leonard closed with 28 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers. Leonard was quite efficient from the field and was the Clippers' best player by a wide margin, but his efforts were not enough to carry Los Angeles to victory after the 76ers pulled a massive comeback in the second half. The Clippers have been extremely cautious with Leonard due to his injury, but he seems to be completely healthy and his recent performances back that up. Over the last five games, the star forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday

McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
WASHINGTON STATE
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play

Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
NEW YORK STATE
Lions' Garrett Griffin: Gets call to active roster

The Lions elevated Griffin to the active roster Friday for Saturday's game against the Panthers. Griffin has yet to play this season, but he'll have a chance to see the field in Week 16 after getting called up to the active roster. Last year, he made 13 appearances for the Saints and caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, but given the Lions' fully healthy tight end corps, it's likely Griffin operates primarily on special teams against Carolina.
DETROIT, MI
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday

Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.

