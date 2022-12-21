GoPowercat's Tim Fitzgerald asked Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman earlier this week about the challenges of managing a roster in the current environment of the transfer portal, players departing early for the NFL Draft, and others choosing to return for their pandemic bonus season while trying to keep the scholarship count at or below the NCAA limit of 85. Fitz then followed that up by asking if the early signing period, which is a good idea, is at the right place on the calendar.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO