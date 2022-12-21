ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

247Sports

10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class

In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Chris Klieman sounds off on roster management and the timing of the early signing period

GoPowercat's Tim Fitzgerald asked Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman earlier this week about the challenges of managing a roster in the current environment of the transfer portal, players departing early for the NFL Draft, and others choosing to return for their pandemic bonus season while trying to keep the scholarship count at or below the NCAA limit of 85. Fitz then followed that up by asking if the early signing period, which is a good idea, is at the right place on the calendar.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

K-State’s Best Class Since 2004 is a Reason to be Excited

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman had this to say about his 2023 signing class on Wednesday, a message that he posted to Twitter after signing all 26 verbal commitments on the first day of the early signing period. “So excited for this group right here. The best in...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Recruiting Podcast: Ryan Wallace evaluates Kansas State football's 2023 class

A special Powercat Recruiting Podcast drops with host Tim Fitzgerald discussing Kansas State's 2023 football recruiting class with GoPowercat recruiting editor Ryan Wallace. The class Chris Klieman's staff signed Wednesday totals 26 players, including 23 from the high school ranks, led by quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas. The Powercat Podcast streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama

Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Hayden’s Joe Otting signs NLI with Notre Dame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden football’s Joe Otting signed his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame on Wednesday. The lineman has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June, and was finally able to make it official on Early Signing Day. Notre Dame has always been Otting’s dream school.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
ncktoday.com

North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Largest belt buckle in the world now located in KS

ABILENE (KSNT) – The town of Abilene has yet another claim to fame. After months of waiting, the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is showing off the newest World’s Largest Belt Buckle. The belt buckle comes in at 19 feet, 10.5 inches wide and 13 feet, 11.25 inches tall, and is the largest on record […]
ABILENE, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
KANSAS STATE

