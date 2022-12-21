Read full article on original website
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
Chris Klieman sounds off on roster management and the timing of the early signing period
GoPowercat's Tim Fitzgerald asked Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman earlier this week about the challenges of managing a roster in the current environment of the transfer portal, players departing early for the NFL Draft, and others choosing to return for their pandemic bonus season while trying to keep the scholarship count at or below the NCAA limit of 85. Fitz then followed that up by asking if the early signing period, which is a good idea, is at the right place on the calendar.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman discusses 2023 QB Avery Johnson's competitiveness, leadership
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks about four-star quarterback signee Avery Johnson's competitiveness and leadership at his Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. On Avery Johnson off the field... "How competitive he is. I think that's the first thing, he's not gonna lose anything. He will...
K-State’s Best Class Since 2004 is a Reason to be Excited
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman had this to say about his 2023 signing class on Wednesday, a message that he posted to Twitter after signing all 26 verbal commitments on the first day of the early signing period. “So excited for this group right here. The best in...
Recruiting Podcast: Ryan Wallace evaluates Kansas State football's 2023 class
A special Powercat Recruiting Podcast drops with host Tim Fitzgerald discussing Kansas State's 2023 football recruiting class with GoPowercat recruiting editor Ryan Wallace. The class Chris Klieman's staff signed Wednesday totals 26 players, including 23 from the high school ranks, led by quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas. The Powercat Podcast streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm.
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
