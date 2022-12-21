Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Chinese city seeing half a million COVID cases a day: official
Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with COVID-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country's wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars...
MedicalXpress
China authorities take over medical supplies production as COVID surges
China has requisitioned medical supplies production across the country as millions struggle to obtain basic drugs and testing kits in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Pharmacies in major cities have been stripped bare in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.
MedicalXpress
Why COVID-19 infection and death rates were so high in eastern Europe
Two years ago, we examined where Canada stood compared to similar countries on COVID-19 rates. This was part of a larger study that looked at COVID-19 infections based on a country's welfare regime: liberal, social democratic or conservative/corporatist. Welfare regimes use income redistribution, sick pay, pensions, maternity leave, unemployment support...
MedicalXpress
COVID or the common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas
There's a lot to be jolly about this Christmas. COVID has been significantly, although not completely, "defanged," thanks to vaccines and treatments. Christmas dos, nativity plays and New Years Eve parties are all back on the festive calendar. However, the return to "normal" brings with it the return of high...
MedicalXpress
Treating COVID-19 infection with molnupiravir can lead to quicker recovery at home
Molnupiravir (taken as an 800mg dose twice daily for five days) does not reduce hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated adults with COVID-19 infection who are at higher risk of mortality, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal. However, the patients treated at home with molnupiravir recovered quicker compared to the control group.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 booster increases durability of antibody response, research shows
New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine speaks to the benefits of a COVID-19 booster. The new findings shed light on how mRNA boosters—both Pfizer and Moderna—affect the durability of our antibodies to COVID-19. A booster, the researchers report, made for longer-lasting antibodies for all recipients, even those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
Inflation 2022: How Rising Prices Happened and Affected Us — and What’s Next
Just as COVID-19 circled the globe without a passport, the inflation surge that followed didn't recognize international borders either. The U.S. was just one of many countries where prices rose at...
MedicalXpress
Diagnostics can advance health sustainable development goals in Asia Pacific
We are at the halfway point from when we set our ambitious sustainable development goal 3 (SDG3) for good health and well-being by 2030. While many agree we were making progress towards this goal, no one could have foreseen that we would be facing major disruptions from a pandemic. Measures...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 pandemic increased the vulnerability of people living with obesity, warns UK study
The COVID-19 pandemic may have left people living with obesity more vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis, warns a study led by UCL researchers. Adults with obesity surveyed in the study reported that their mental health—which is known to be associated with weight gain—had deteriorated between the end of the UK's first COVID-19 lockdown in July 2020 and September 2021.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How can we tame the gun violence epidemic?
Thomas O'Rourke, a professor emeritus of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, spoke with News Bureau life sciences editor Diana Yates about how previous efforts to institute public health measures succeeded and how the same approaches can be employed to reduce the scourge of gun violence in the U.S.
MedicalXpress
Analysis of health-related tweets paints worrying picture in Ukraine
Since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the international community has voiced its concerns about the deteriorating conditions in the country. A team of researchers from Tohoku University's International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS) has analyzed roughly 98.5 million tweets in the Ukrainian language shortly before and following the start of hostilities. They found that after the invasion, the average volume of tweets per week tripled, and tweets related to medical assistance, war damage, and mental health status increased fourfold.
MedicalXpress
Brazilian model vaccination program reduced severe cases of COVID-19 and deaths
A study conducted in Serrana, a small town in São Paulo state used as a model for COVID-19 vaccination in Brazil, shows that mass vaccination reduced the severe case and death rates even while the gamma and delta variants were circulating. Gamma and delta were considered alarming because they spread so much faster than previous variants.
MedicalXpress
Body pitch and movement distort perception, find researchers
Our ability to perceive what is truly vertical is crucial. Without it, we would struggle to perform simple tasks such as holding a cup of coffee without spilling it and maintaining appropriate body posture. Now, an international team of scientists from Japan, Canada and Germany have discovered a new situation...
